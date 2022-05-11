Exclusive Lilo & Stitch In Hammock Funko Pop Moment Is up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's hard to believe, but the Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch will be 20 years old this June. There have been many Lilo & Stitch Funko Pop releases over the years, and we might see more this year for the anniversary, but this new Pop Moment is tough to top. It features Stitch relaxing in a hammock with Lilo while she plays the ukulele. The Disney Lilo & Stitch In Hammock Funko Pop Moment is a Hot Topic exclusive that can be ordered here for $32.90 while it lasts.

In other Lilo & Stitch news, you might recall that Disney put a live-action/CGI hybrid remake of Lilo & Stitch into development for Disney+ in 2020. Unfortunately, we haven't heard anything about the project since word came down that Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu was in talks to helm the film back in November of that same year. Beyond that, Mike Van Waes (The Crooked Man) has reportedly already written the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce the film following the success of Disney's Aladdin. Zoe Kent and Louie Provost are also attached to oversee production. Stay tuned for updates on the new Lilo & Stitch film.

