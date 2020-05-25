Memorial Day Razer Deals Include Free Viper Mouse With Discounted Huntsman Elite Keyboard

One of the best Memorial Day 2020 deals on PC gaming is happening on Razer's Huntsman Elite keyboard. On top of a $20 discount, the keyboard is coming bundled with a free Razer Viper mouse that retails for $80. There's also a bonus deal happening on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse. Here's the breakdown:

Razer's Huntsman Elite wired gaming keyboard features Razer Chroma lighting effects, Razer Opto-Mechanical Switches, on-board or Cloud storage to save configurations, a multifunction digital dial to adjust settings, an ergonomic wrist rest, and more. The Viper wired gaming mouse features a 16000 DPI optical sensor, five custom DPI stages, and eight programmable buttons for macros and secondary functions.

Ordinarily, buying the Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard and the Viper mouse together would set you back $280. However, you can get the entire package for Memorial Day for only $179.99. The deal is available here at Best Buy while it lasts. Just add the keyboard to your cart and the mouse should be automatically added (scroll down in your cart to make sure that the mouse is added in the "Included Free" section).

Razer is also offering their first ever deal on the Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse for Memorial Day. At the time of writing, you can grab it here at Amazon and here at Best Buy for $149.99 (12% off). Features include a 20000 DPI optical sensor, 14 Razer Chroma lightning zones, 11 programmable buttons, and 70 hours of battery life.

