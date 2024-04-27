Mondo Announces ThunderCats Partnership (Exclusive)

Another beloved 1980s cartoon is officially getting the Mondo treatment. ComicBook.com can exclusively confirm that Mondo is launching a new partnership with ThunderCats, and will be producing a line of 1/6 scale figures inspired by the beloved multimedia franchise. The news of the Mondo x ThunderCats line was first announced during Mondo's Future Flight of Fun panel at Chicago's C2E2 convention.

Launching later this year, Mondo's ThunderCats collaboration will begin with a premium figure for Lion-O, which you can get an early glimpse at below. While an exact release date for the Lion-O figure has yet to be announced, Mondo has already launched a page where fans can sign up for e-mail updates.

"We've been working hard to bring your favorite ThunderCats and series villains to 1/6 scale, and we're excited to debut our first figure in the coming months," Mondo said in a statement.

(Photo: Mondo)

(Photo: Mondo)

What Is ThunderCats About?

Created by Tobin "Ted" Wolf, ThunderCats began as a toy line and an original animated series, which ran from 1985 through 1989. The franchise follows the adventures of various human-cat hybrids, including Lion-O, Cheetara, Tygra, and Panthro. In the decades since, ThunderCats has inspired video games, multiple comic reboots, and countless pieces of merchandise.

It most recently spawned the Cartoon Network animated series ThunderCats Roar, which ran for one season in 2020 and even crossed over with the network's hit series Teen Titans GO!.

Is ThunderCats Getting a Movie Reboot?

A live-action reboot of ThunderCats is currently in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures, with Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire director Adam Wingard lined up to helm the project. While cast and plot details remain under wraps, Wingard teased earlier this year that his vision for the ThunderCats film will honor the spirit of the original animated series.

"My version is going to be 100% the '80's version," Wingard explained. "I've seen the rebooted anime one, but if I'm honest, the 80's one that's what Thundercats is to me, and that's what I'd be creating. When I was in high school, I was so into Thundercats that I wrote this 270-something-page screenplay, like hand-written screenplay on it. It was my biggest dream growing up, to make a Thundercats movie, and so, here I am with the ability to actually do that. I'm still kind of fulfilling that dream."

As mentioned above, Mondo's Lion-O 1/6 Scale Figure is set to be released later this year.