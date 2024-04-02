Funko and Mondo Unveil Marvel Exclusives for C2E2 2024 (Exclusive)
New Iron Man, Moon Knight, & Werewolf By Night collectibles are headed to C2E2!
The spring convention season is now underway, leading fans of comics, collectibles, and all things popular culture to gather together. One of the next conventions down the pipeline is C2E2 2024, also known as the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo. For the first time, Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo will be bringing a booth and a slew of exclusive items to the convention — and we have an early look at what that will entail.
ComicBook.com can exclusively debut the first details for Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo's Marvel exclusives for C2E2 2024, which spotlight a number of favorites from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond. These include a new Tony Stark/Iron Man Funko Pop, multiple Loungefly items surrounding Moon Knight's Mr. Knight, and a new Werewolf By Night variant that will exclusively be available to purchase online.
When Is C2E2 2024?
C2E2 2024 will be held from April 26th through April 28th at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Comics, cosplay, gaming, wrestling, and anime abound in the only pop culture convention in the heart of Downtown Chicago! We've gathered your favorite celebrities, unique exhibitors, incredible comic creators, and larger-than-life literary authors into one place to celebrate the fandoms you love. From the halls of Artist Alley to the depths of the Show Floor, our goal is to provide a space of creativity and fun, but most importantly, one that cultivates a sense of belonging, safety, and inclusiveness.
Guests for C2E2 2024 include Josh Brolin, Mads Mikkelsen, Lars Mikkelsen, Maya Hawke, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Ricci, Christopher Lloyd, Darren Criss, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Rachel Leigh Cook.
Keep scrolling for the first look at Funko and Mondo's Marvel exclusives for C2E2 2024, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
Funko Pop Vinyl - Tony Stark/Iron Man
Revolutionize your superhero lineup with Pop! Tony Stark! Welcome this exclusive, genius, billionaire, philanthropist to your Marvel collection as he suits up in his Iron Man armor. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.4-inches tall. (MSRP: $14.99)prevnext
Loungefly Limited Edition Moon Knight Mr. Knight Cosplay Light Up Mini Backpack
Summon the suit! Steven Grant takes the role of Khonshu's avatar on the C2E2 2024 Exclusive Loungefly Moon Knight Mr. Knight Mini Backpack. On the front, Mr. Knight's mask takes shape with embossed stitching and a crescent moon emblem. LED lights give his eyes a menacing glow beneath the mask, and suit details continue onto the zipper pocket below. Look closely to see the intricate patterns of his jacket and necktie while a baton-shaped zipper charm completes the look. A chevron pattern covers the bag's side pockets, accompanying a Moon Knight symbol on either side. On the back, Moon Knight's crescent dart appears above Mr. Knight's batons as the chevron pattern continues onto the bag's shoulder straps. This mini backpack has plenty of room to hold your gear and will keep you looking top-notch on your next mission. Act fast to collect this limited edition Loungefly exclusive.
The C2E2 2024 Exclusive Loungefly Moon Knight Mr. Knight Mini Backpack is made of vegan Saffiano leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps and shiny silver hardware. Additional features include applique, embossed, debossed, light-up, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining. This backpack is an officially licensed Marvel product. Backpack dimensions: 9"W x 10.5"H x 4.5"D (MSRP: $90)prevnext
Loungefly Limited Edition Moon Knight Mr. Knight Cosplay Zip Around Wallet
Summon the suit! Steven Grant takes the role of Khonshu's avatar on the C2E2 2024 Exclusive Loungefly Moon Knight Mr. Knight Zip Around Wallet. On the front, Mr. Knight's mask takes shape with embossed stitching and a crescent moon emblem. On the back, a chevron print accompanies the intricate patterns of Mr. Knight's suit jacket, necktie, and shirt collar. Open the wallet to reveal four slots for holding cards and a clear slot for ID, which features a moon-shaped die-cut window. This wallet has plenty of room to hold your gear and will keep you looking top-notch on your next mission. Act fast to collect this limited edition Loungefly exclusive.
The C2E2 2024 Exclusive Loungefly Moon Knight Mr. Knight Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan Saffiano leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed with shiny gold hardware. Additional features include applique, embossed, debossed, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining. This wallet is an officially licensed Marvel product. Wallet dimensions: 6"W x 4"H (MSRP: $40)prevnext
Loungefly Limited Edition Moon Knight Crescent Blade Keychain
Do you swear to protect the travelers of the night? Become the fist of Khonshu with the C2E2 2024 Exclusive Loungefly Moon Knight Molded Keychain. Taking the shape of Moon Knight's crescent dart, this keychain is engraved with hieroglyphic symbols. This keychain summons a hint of chaos to any bag or key ring and is perfect for fans looking to keep one of their favorite anti-heroes close. Act fast to collect this limited edition Loungefly exclusive. Molded metal keychain has engraved details and shiny gold hardware. The signature Funko/Loungefly crown debossing appears on the back. This keychain is an officially licensed Marvel product. Keychain dimensions: 2.5. (MSRP: $10)prevnext
Mondo Werewolf By Knight Pen and Ink Variant
James Groman's latest Mondo masterpiece returns ... the WEREWOLF BY NIGHT – Vinyl Designer Figure. Harkening back to the line work of the character's Marvel Comics origins, the steely Pen & Ink Variant stands 10" high and features paint application by Groman himself. (MSRP: $135)prev