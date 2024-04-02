Funko and Mondo Unveil Marvel Exclusives for C2E2 2024 (Exclusive)

The spring convention season is now underway, leading fans of comics, collectibles, and all things popular culture to gather together. One of the next conventions down the pipeline is C2E2 2024, also known as the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo. For the first time, Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo will be bringing a booth and a slew of exclusive items to the convention — and we have an early look at what that will entail.

ComicBook.com can exclusively debut the first details for Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo's Marvel exclusives for C2E2 2024, which spotlight a number of favorites from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond. These include a new Tony Stark/Iron Man Funko Pop, multiple Loungefly items surrounding Moon Knight's Mr. Knight, and a new Werewolf By Night variant that will exclusively be available to purchase online.

When Is C2E2 2024?

C2E2 2024 will be held from April 26th through April 28th at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Comics, cosplay, gaming, wrestling, and anime abound in the only pop culture convention in the heart of Downtown Chicago! We've gathered your favorite celebrities, unique exhibitors, incredible comic creators, and larger-than-life literary authors into one place to celebrate the fandoms you love. From the halls of Artist Alley to the depths of the Show Floor, our goal is to provide a space of creativity and fun, but most importantly, one that cultivates a sense of belonging, safety, and inclusiveness.

Guests for C2E2 2024 include Josh Brolin, Mads Mikkelsen, Lars Mikkelsen, Maya Hawke, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Ricci, Christopher Lloyd, Darren Criss, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Rachel Leigh Cook.

Keep scrolling for the first look at Funko and Mondo's Marvel exclusives for C2E2 2024, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!