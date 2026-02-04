Live-Action ONE PIECE Figures Are Here, Just in Time for Season 2

The toy gods have finally blessed us with something we didn’t know we needed so badly… actual, legitimate figures from Netflix’s live-action ONE PIECE. And the timing couldn’t be more perfect. With Season 2 lurking just around the corner (March 10, 2026, to be exact), Moose Toys has unveiled a collection that doesn’t feel like the usual “slap a logo on it and ship it” merchandise we’ve grown accustomed to from streaming hits.

Why This Toy Line Actually Works

Live-action anime adaptations getting quality toys is about as rare as finding the One Piece itself. But Netflix’s massive success with the series has clearly convinced toymakers that this isn’t just another flash-in-the-pan adaptation. These figures feel like they’re built to stick around, just like the show.

Moose Toys didn’t put all their Berries in one treasure chest, either. Instead of focusing solely on one scale or style, they’ve crafted a varied lineup featuring articulated figures, minis, plush toys, and even a hero ship. It’s a smart product strategy that hits multiple audiences at once, from casual viewers who want a desk buddy and serious collectors eyeing display pieces, as well as kids who just want to play with literal toys.

This doesn’t have that rushed, “We need something on shelves ASAP,” energy that comes with most streaming show merchandise. Instead, it feels like a line designed to expand alongside the series itself.

Action Figures Actually Worth Your Money

The 6-inch Adventure Series figures are a great starting point. Luffy and Zoro headline the launch at $19.99 each, featuring 22 points of articulation. Luffy comes with multiple Gum-Gum stretch accessories that you’ll actually want to use rather than immediately losing under your couch. Meanwhile, Zoro’s figure includes his full sword loadout that makes for plenty of dynamic posing options.

Both include display bases that can take them from “toy” to “collectible” territory. If you’re tight on space or cash, the 2-inch mini figures offer a more compact option (more on those below), while the 12-inch figures (which also include Wapol and Chopper) deliver more presence for those blessed with extra shelf room.

Minis, Multipacks, and Easy Entry Points

If you’re looking to grab multiple characters, the Mini Figure 5-Pack is your best bet. For around $25, you get Luffy, Zoro, Chopper, Mr. 5, and Wapol all in one shot. It’s perfect for new fans or as a gift for someone who keeps talking about that “pirate show they just binged.”

The Blind Mini Figures ($4.99) add that addictive collectible edge with Berry Coin stands included. These little tchotchkes are practically engineered for cubicle decoration or impulse purchases.

The Plush That’s Definitely Going to Sell Out

And, then… there’s the Tony Tony Chopper Large Plush. Soft, oversized, and instantly recognizable, this plushie will certainly do well, especially with the younger crowd. Moose is also rolling out additional crew member plushies and a Transponder Snail that’s weirdly adorable despite being, well… a snail phone.

Collector Flex: The Going Merry

The crown jewel of the collection has to be the Going Merry Collector Ship. This is a display piece with the kind of detail that makes you want to clear a dedicated shelf space. That said, there’s no reason not to take the ship on its own grand adventures through your house!

The deco work captures the live-action ship’s weathered charm, and the included mini Luffy figure adds perfect scale. It’s not available to buy online at the moment, but Target would be a good place to check in-person.

Get Them While You Can

With the toy line’s launch strategically positioned ahead of Season 2’s premiere, don’t expect these to gather dust on store shelves. Once episodes start dropping and the ONE PIECE hype machine revs back up, these figures will vanish faster than Luffy’s food supply.

It’s nice that Moose Toys didn’t overthink it. They just made solidONE PIECE toys that feel like they were designed by people who actually watched the live-action show. And, across the vast seas of licensed merchandise, isn’t that the real treasure after all?