Skybound Unveils New Invincible Merch Ahead of Season 4 Release

Invincible season 4 is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 18, 2026, with a three-episode launch, and a weekly episode release afterwards to complete the 8-episode season.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This instalment will focus on the Viltrumite War storyline from the comics but it doesn’t stop there. Fans can get in on the action even further thanks to the Invincible Vs 3V3 Tag Fighter video game on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam, from April 30, 2026, onwards.

And to celebrate the moment and give fans something more? The production company behind Invincible, Skybound Entertainment, has also just announced 40+ merch options from premier partners such as Funko, Lids, Youtooz, Jada, and Thrilljoy.

The merch is heavily focused on characters expected to play major roles in the upcoming season, including Thragg, Dinosaurus, and Damien Darkblood. This lineup includes fan-favorite Funko Pops! Plush toys, apparel, and more.

As Garima Sharma, VP of Licensing and Partnerships at Skybound, mentioned in a press release, “This lineup reflects the scale and energy of the series, giving fans a wide range of ways to connect with the characters and stories they love just in time for what we promise will be an unforgettable new season.”

Let’s see what’s in the bag for fans.

Here’s what’s available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth:

Here’s what’s available to pre-order at Amazon:

Here’s what’s available to pre-order at Funko:

What Is in the New Invincible Merchandise Collection?

Funko Launches a New Wave of Invincible Pop Figures

Credit: Skybound

The latest wave of Invincible Pop! Animation figures are now available for order on Funko, having been released this week. This new set allows fans to expand their Invincible collectible display with figures of Rex Splode, Thraxa Omni-Man, and Allen the Alien, continuing Funko’s line of figures based on the series.

Credit: Skybound

Lids Brings Invincible Patches and Custom Embroidery

Lids is introducing a collection of Invincible patches and embroidery starting March 13. The exclusive lineup features five patch designs, including character patches highlighting Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Dinosaurus. In addition, two sizes of the Invincible logo will also be available with a holographic effect. These patches will appear in select Lids stores, while a broader embroidery library will roll out nationwide and expand throughout the season.

Any Means Necessary Debuts a Lineart Apparel Collection

Credit: Skybound

The apparel brand Any Means Necessary is launching the LINEART EDITION collection next week. This drop reimagines the animated style of Invincible through cut-and-sewn streetwear pieces. The collection includes hats and tees featuring characters such as Mark Grayson, Allen the Alien, Atom Eve, Battle Beast, and Dinosaurus. Fans will be able to find the collection exclusively through the brand’s website.

Credit: Skybound

Thrilljoy Introduces Invincible PIX! Vinyl Figures

Credit: Skybound

The first wave of Invincible figures from Thrilljoy’s PIX! vinyl collectible line will launch on March 21. This limited-edition release features stylized, 4-inch vinyl versions of the characters Invincible, Omni-Man, and Damien Darkblood. Collectors can find these figures through direct-to-consumer channels and specialty retailers.

Makeship Releases a New Wave of Invincible Plush

Credit: Skybound

A limited-time collection of Invincible plush figures will be available for preorder on the Makeship website starting March 18. The lineup includes popular characters such as Omni-Man, Cecil, Allen the Alien, Thragg, and Dinosaurus.

Youtooz Adds New Season 4 Collectibles

Youtooz will release new Invincible collectibles beginning April 2. The drop includes a Season 4 exclusive two-pack along with the Jambo x Invincible plush. These limited-edition collectibles highlight key moments connected to the upcoming season and will be available through the Youtooz website.

Keepsake Expands the Invincible Trading Card Line

Keepsake is set to expand its Invincible trading card collection in May with two new releases. The launches will begin on May 15 with the Season 2 Premiere Edition trading cards, followed by the Battle Beast First Edition cards on May 22. The Battle Beast cards draw inspiration from the Invincible Universe: Battle Beast comic series. These cards will be available for purchase directly through Keepsake’s website, as well as on Amazon and at GameStop.

Fira X Wear Introduces Invincible Streetwear

The Fira X Invincible Collection arrives in May 2026 with a fashion-focused lineup inspired by the characters of the series. The collection includes a Mark Grayson leisure set with satin lining, metal detailing, and embroidery, along with an Atom Eve pink denim cropped jacket and skort set. A coordinated swim collection is also planned later in the year. The collection will be available through the Fira X Wear website.

Fotorama Launches Invincible Bags and Accessories

Credit: Skybound

Fotorama will launch a collection of bags and accessories featuring an Invincible theme this coming May. The collection is inspired by the colors and designs of both Invincible and Omni-Man and includes a variety of items such as backpacks, laptop sleeves, lunch bags, and accessory pouches. These products will be accessible to consumers through various retailers throughout Mexico.

Jada Reveals New Collector-Grade Action Figures

Jada is preparing a new lineup of 1:12 scale Invincible action figures that will be available for preorder soon. The figures include Blue Suit Invincible, Conquest, and Kid Omni-Man, along with Metalfigs and a four-pack set. Each figure includes alternate heads, hands, and accessories designed for display and play. Fans will be able to find the figures at specialty retailers, including BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth, Amazon, and Five Below.

With Season 4 approaching and the Invincible VS game arriving soon, this wave of merchandise shows how quickly the Invincible universe is growing beyond the screen. The coming months will give fans plenty of new ways to bring the world of Invincible into their collections.