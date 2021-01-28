New Disney Lilo & Stitch Pops Drop at Funko Fair

Disney's 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch is still a merchandising powerhouse, generating tons of new toys, clothing, and collectibles each year. The franchise is certainly a favorite with Funko, who have dedicated numerous Pop figure waves to the movie over the years. Thanks to Funko Fair 2021, you can add another big wave to the list.

The new Funko Pop figures in the Stitch lineup include some special additions - Stitch in Rocket vehicle, a 10-inch seated Stitch, and a Lilo with Pudge Pop and Buddy. Stitch with a Ukulele is also great. Those should probably be on the top of your must-have list in the commons from this wave. Rounding out the common lineup is Lilo with Scrump and a collection of Pop Keychains and Mystery Minis. Pre-orders are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now.

As for the exclusives, we're loving this sleeping Stitch Pop at Hot Topic and the Monster Stitch Pop at FYE. A flocked version of the seated Stitch will be available here at Target soon. Finally, a Stitch with record player Pop (with Chase) is dropping at the Funko Shop in the near future.

The new Lilo & Stitch Pop figures are part of the Funko Fair 2021 event, which includes hundreds of new releases over a period of 10 days. Today is day 8, and it's dedicated to Disney. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our Funko Fair master list.

Note that we're still waiting on more news about the hybrid live-action/CGI Lilo & Stitch remake that is coming to Disney+. The most recent news on the project is that it would be helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu. You can keep tabs on all of the upcoming Lilo & Stitch news right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.