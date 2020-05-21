New The Haunted Mansion Disney Funko Pop Figures Are up for Pre-Order

Last week, Disney teased a new wave of The Haunted Mansion Pop figures for their "Halfway 2 Halloween" event which just happened to coincide with Funko's announcement that they would hold their first Funkoween event May 18th through the 22nd. It seemed pretty clear that the new Haunted Mansion Pop figures would launch during Funkoween, and that has been the case. Pre-orders for the new figures are live!

The crown jewel of the collection is the Haunted Mansion Organist Pop pictured above. It's a Disney Parks exclusive that should be available to pre-order here at shopDisney soon - perhaps as early as today, May 21st. The wave also includes the Stretching Portraits pictured below, both of which include must-have Chase figures. You can pre-order the Alexander Nitrokoff and Constance Hatchaway Stretching Room Portrait Pops via the links below with shipping slated for September:

Alexander Nitrokoff Haunted Mansion Stretching Portrait Pop: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Constance Hatchaway Haunted Mansion Stretching Portrait Pop: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Hopefully you'll be lucky enough to get a Chase randomly shipped to you. If not, you'll probably be able to find them here on eBay at some point.

Rounding out the list of new The Haunted Mansion Pops is the Maid. Pre-orders for that figure are live here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for September. There's also a wave of Haunted Mansion Mystery Minis (pictured below) which you can pre-order here on Amazon individually or here at Entertainment Earth in a case.

It appears that Day 4 of Funko's Funkoween event is dedicated entirely to Disney. We've already seen Disney Halloween Spooky Mickey and Minnie Pops and The Haunted Mansion Pops featured here. Could new The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus Pops be far behind? It would be strange if Funko held a Halloween in May event without them. That having been said, stay tuned to our Funko page for additional Funkoween releases.

Other Funkoween Pop figure additions this week have included Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands and Corpse Bride waves as well as Monster Minions.

In other Funko news, Entertainment Earth is in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event that includes every kind of Disney figure you can imagine. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

