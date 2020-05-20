Funko Adds Corpse Bride Emily and Victor With Scraps Pops for Funkoween

If you are a Tim Burton fan that was super excited about the addition of new Edward Scissorhands Funko Pops yesterday, today is another great Funkoween in May day. Indeed, Funko's Funkoween in May event continues with the addition of Funko's first Pop figures based on the 2005 stop-motion film Corpse Bride.

The Corpse Bride Pop figure wave includes Victor Van Dort (Johnny Depp) with his loyal skele-dog Scraps. Naturally, it also includes Emily the Corpse Bride (Helena Bonham Carter). Pre-orders for both of these Pops are live now via the links below with shipping slated for August:

If you haven't heard the news, Funko is celebrating Halloween a bit earlier than usual this year with a Funkoween event that runs between May 18th and May 20th. New Pop figures will be launched each day, and the highlights thus far have included new Edward Scissorhands Pops, a 10-inch Chucky Pop from Child's Play, a Halloween Pop advent calendar, Monster Minions Pops and these Corpse Bride Pops. You can keep tabs on all of the Funkoween releases via our Funko page.

In other Funko news, Entertainment Earth is in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

