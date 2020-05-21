Disney and Funko Launch Spooky Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pops for Funkoween

Day 4 of Funko's "Funkoween in May" event is underway, and they're kicking things off with Spooky Vampire Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pop figures! The Pops are based on costumes you might see Mickey and Minnie sporting at Disney Parks around Halloween.

Pre-orders for the Disney Halloween Spooky Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pop figures are available via the links below with shipping slated for August. If all goes well, you'll have the Pops in time for a photo op at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year.

With Disney-themed Pop figures starting off a day of Funkoween releases, it seems likely that we'll see these new The Haunted Mansion Pop figures launch today as well. We might even see more Pop figures from Halloween Disney favorites like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus. Stay tuned to our Funko page for details on all of the new Pops!

On that note, other Funkoween Pop figure additions that Disney fans might enjoy include new Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands and Corpse Bride waves as well as Monster Minions. Entertainment Earth is also in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

