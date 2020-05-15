Disney is Dropping New Haunted Mansion Funko Pops for "Halfway 2 Halloween"

Spring is in the air, but superfans of Disney movies like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas might think of May as the Halloween halfway point. So Disney is celebrating with a #Halfway2Halloween social media event that includes a look at some upcoming spookytime products. One of those products happens to be a new range of The Haunted Mansion Funko Pops. You might need to get in line for them sooner than you think.

That's because Funko announced their first "Funkoween in May" event earlier today. It will take place between May 18 and May 22 and include new Halloween-themed product announcements all week long. It seems HIGHLY likely that the Haunted Mansion Pop figures will be among them. Funko has noted that the Pops will be available for pre-order during this period, which means that new Haunted Mansion Pops should be live here at shopDisney at some point during the week. This includes the Haunted Mansion Organist Disney Parks exclusive pictured above.

Additional Haunted Mansion Pop figures in the wave will include the Stretching Portraits (with Chase figures if you're lucky enough to get one) and the Haunted Mansion Hostess. These should also go live for pre-order at shopDisney. You might also want to keep tabs on Disney's Halloween Shop in case any additional products are made available - like the Hocus Pocus board game, a Funkoverse edition of The Nightmare Before Christmas, a Haunted Mansion board game, and Haunted Mansion bags from Loungefly.

Note that the pre-order status of the Haunted Mansion Pops hasn't been confirmed, but they should be on your radar at the very least. As for Funko's Funkoween in May event, you can expect new Pop figures to go live via the retailers below. You can also stay tuned to our Gear section for all of the new Funko Pop announcements.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

