New The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally and Jack Hoodies Drop at BoxLunch

Tim Burton's 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a Disney fan favorite over the years, and retailers like Hot Topic and BoxLunch have been fueling that fandom with new fashions and accessories on a year-round basis. This time around, BoxLunch has added a spectacular Sally patchwork hoodie and a Jack Skellington tie-dye sleeve hoodie to their lineup alongside items that range from mugs to tarot card decks.

You can shop all of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas releases here at BoxLunch. Note that the new fashions are all buy one, get one 50% off at the time of writing. Highlights from the new collection include the following:

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Tie-Dye Sleeve Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive ($58.90)

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally's Patchwork Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive ($58.90)

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington's Striped Suit Henley T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive ($30.90)

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington & Sally Lovers Tarot Card Women's Flannel – BoxLunch Exclusive ($54.90)

While you're at it you might want to head on over to Hot Topic to see their latest The Nightmare Before Christmas releases. Halloween and Christmas will be here before you know it!

A new wave of The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops is always exciting, but if you're holding out hope for a sequel in theaters and/or on Disney+, we have some bad news. Composer Danny Elfman recently commented on why he thinks that a proper sequel is unlikely to happen. For one thing, the original film is a staple that fans watch year after year throughout the entire holiday season. It would be extremely difficult to improve upon that. The second thing is that he doesn't think Tim Burton is interested:

"I don't think so," Elfman tells ComicBook.com about a Nightmare follow-up. "I think Tim has always felt that no, this is what it was."