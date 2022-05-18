The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a Massive Blacklight Funko Pop Wave at Funkoween 2022

You can't have a Funkoween event without a huge drop of new Pop figures based on Tim Burton's 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. Funkoween 2022 is carrying on the tradition, but Funko has released so many TNBC Pop figures over the years that you have to wonder whether there's any ground left to cover. The answer to that question is "black light".

Indeed, Funko has released a wave of The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops, SODA, Plush, Keychains, and an Advent Calendar all with the Black Light treatment. That means they will glow with bright colors under the light from a black light bulb. A breakdown of the entire wave can be found below, and all of the commons are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ with the code SPRINGFREE22). Exclusives are marked.

A new wave of The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops is always exciting, but if you're holding out hope for a sequel in theaters and/or on Disney+, we have some bad news. Composer Danny Elfman recently commented on why he thinks that a proper sequel is unlikely to happen. For one thing, the original film is a staple that fans watch year after year throughout the entire holiday season. It would be extremely difficult to improve upon that. The second thing is that he doesn't think Tim Burton is interested:

"I don't think so," Elfman tells ComicBook.com about a Nightmare follow-up. "I think Tim has always felt that no, this is what it was."

Still, you'll always have the original The Nightmare Before Christmas film to enjoy, which is streaming now on Disney+. We can also safely assume that Funko will release new TNBC Funko Pops until the end of time. That said, the Funkoween 2022 event takes place between May 17th and May 19th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.