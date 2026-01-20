Nintendo ‘My Mario’ Toy Line Adds 3 Fisher-Price Playsets

Nintendo is bringing the My Mario line to the West in February, with the U.S. launch confirmed for February 19, 2026, at Nintendo New York and Nintendo San Francisco, with select retail stores getting items in the spring. The wider My Mario banner is packed with kid-focused extras like the free Hello, Mario! app for smart devices and Nintendo Switch, wooden block sets, apparel, soft toys, and more. That said, the newest additions are the ones that will probably get the biggest reaction at playtime. Mattel’s Fisher-Price brand has officially revealed three Mario-themed Little People sets, and thanks to online listings, there is now a clearer look at what is coming and when.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fisher-Price Little People My Mario Sets Add Three New Toddler Play Options

Listings for these sets are popping up online at Amazon and other sites, such as Target, ahead of the broader My Mario rollout. Two releases already have timing attached, while one still has a release date mystery that feels very on-brand for Bowser.

What’s New in the Fisher Price Line and When to Expect It

The Fisher-Price Little People My Mario Figure 6-Pack Toy Set is scheduled to show up in stores and online sometime between January 30 and February 11, 2026. It includes six characters sized for small hands to grasp and move, specifically Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, and Bowser, and it is positioned as toddler-friendly storytelling play that can pair with other Little People playsets.

The Fisher-Price Little People My Mario Adventure Playset is scheduled for March 7, 2026. It leans into interactive play with iconic music and sounds that activate as kids press the two Discovery Buttons, spin the Goomba pipe, and drop figures through the pipe. Activities are inspired by the games, including making Mario “jump” to hit the “?” Block, sliding the Green Shell, bouncing Chain Chomp, and spinning a bonus wheel. It includes a Mario figure and a Fire Flower play piece, and it requires 2 AA batteries that are included.

The Fisher-Price Little People My Mario Bowser’s Airship and Figure Set does not have a release date yet. The set is a push-along toy boat with a cannonball launcher, spinners, a trapdoor pipe for drop-through play, and a wave-like bobbing motion when it rolls. It includes a Bowser figure and one cannonball play piece.

The Entire My Mario Lineup Is Ready for the West

The broader My Mario lineup includes the Hello, Mario! app launching February 19 on Apple App Store, Google Play, and Nintendo eShop, plus items like wooden block sets, apparel, a board book published by Penguin Random House, soft toys, and Tomy Toomies bath toys. Still, the Fisher Price Little People My Mario sets are the clearest new toy additions right now, and the dates make it easy to track what lands before and after February 19, 2026.