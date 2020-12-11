The Mandalorian - Boba Fett's Armor Gets All Cleaned Up

✖

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season dropped on Disney+ today and saw the return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. The characters made waves after appearing in last week's episode and fans are exciting to see them onscreen again, especially Morrison. Last week, we learned that Boba had been following Din Djarin AKA Mando (Pedro Pascal) in order to get his iconic armor back. The episode eventually saw Boba Fett rocking his famous armor, much to the delight of fans. This week, Boba is back but he's made some improvements to his ensemble.

Boba Fett's armor has certainly been through the wringer. After Boba fell into the Sarlaac pit, his armor ended up in the hands of the Jawas. Eventually, Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) acquired the armor and used it to protect the Tatooine town of Mos Pelgo. In the season two premiere, Mando struck up a deal with Cobb that will allow him to get the armor, which rightfully belongs to the Mandalorians. After exchanging many hands, the suit had some wear and tear, but Boba seems to have spruced it up since last week's episode. You can take a look at a comparison between Boba's armor in last week's episode versus this week's:

(Photo: Disney+)

In a recent conversation with StarWars.com, Morrison revealed how he learned about Boba Fett's return:

"I went to have a meeting at their office, and I was put in a room to wait. I got there quite early because I was excited, I didn’t want to be late," Morrison revealed. "While I was waiting, I was looking at some of the conceptual drawings on the wall, and I suddenly saw an image of a guy that looked like me. I said, 'Jeez, I’m sure that’s me there.' But I didn’t want to get too excited."

Later on in the discussion, Morrison shared how the practical effects helped reinvigorate the character.

"I did rely a lot on the makeup," he said. "I worked with Brian Sipe. When we started to work once things got underway, and we decided I would play Boba Fett and we got over all the excitement, we actually had to sit in the chair and start doing the actual work and the creating, and look at where he’s been and his past. So I spent a lot of the time sitting in the makeup chair, watching what was being applied, and then things just started to happen organically."

"It was a conscious choice," he added. "I thought, every now and then he hit some tonal qualities where, hey, he has been scarred. He has been affected internally, as well. So without sounding too false I wanted to bring a little gravel in there to give it a bit of timbre."

The season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian drops on Disney+ next Friday.