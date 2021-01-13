Stitch Crashes Disney's Lady and the Tramp in First Look at February's Release

✖

Disney Parks has kicked off Stitch's invasion of classic animated films with the Stitch Crashes Disney line of plushies and pins, with the first wave of Beauty and the Beast now available on the shopDisney.com website. Now they are announcing the second wave set to debut in February, as Stitch will soon crash the iconic animated film Lady and the Tramp next month. Once again, Disney will be releasing a new adorable plush of the lead trouble maker from Lilo & Stitch with a design inspired from the iconic meatball scene from Lady and the Tramp, with a new pin to accompany the design.

Check out the first look at the new plushie and pin for Stitch Crashes Lady and the Tramp in the image below:

(Photo: Disney)

This is the latest line in the crossover series featuring Stitch's invasion of animated films. Disney announced a slate of monthly releases with more classics to come, all based on the original ad campaign when Lilo & Stitch was first releasing in theaters.

The Beauty and the Beast collection is now available on shopDisney.com while the products will be going on sale in Disney Stores this Saturday, January 16th. Disney also announced that the new releases are expected to be released on the third Saturday of each month; while the Lady and the Tramp release date has not yet been revealed, fans might want to circle February 21st on their calendars.

Stay tuned to this space for more official details from Disney and the future of Stitch Crashes Disney in the near future.