Studio Ghibli SteelBook Blu-rays Drop to $18

GKIDS and Shout Factory have been steadily releasing limited edition SteelBook Blu-rays of classic Studio Ghibli animated films since the beginning of the year, but the price for many of Hayao Miyazaki's masterpieces in the collection have dropped to only $17.99 on Amazon - an all-time low. If you don't care to stream them on HBO Max, you can pick up the fancy physical copies via the links below.

On a related note, BoxLunch recently launched an exclusive fashion collection for Studio Ghibli fans that includes some seriously stunning styles. The designs are inspired by classic films like Kiki's Delivery Service, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and more.

You can shop the Studio Ghibli fashion collection here at BoxLunch (many of the items are 30% off or more at the time of writing). Inside that link you'll find everything from button-up tops to backpacks to hoodies in sizes for both adults and kids with some fun toys and accessories mixed in.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.