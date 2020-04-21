Dumpster Fire Vinyl Figure: Now More Than Ever

This adorable Dumpster Fire vinyl toy from 100% Soft was launched back in December of 2019 when things were only mostly terrible. April 2020 has kicked things up a notch, and we need this little guy now more than ever.

The first batch of Dumpster Fire vinyl figures shipped in February and the second is coming up quickly with a release date slated for May. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $22, and we suggest doing so before the date gets pushed out further or it sells out completely.

The vinyl figure is based on a popular GIF and pin from artist Truck Torrence. It was originally released as expensive, super limited edition SDCC exclusive resin figure which can be had along with several vinyl variants here on eBay.

On the brighter side of vinyl toy news, Funko recently partnered with Warner Bros, Nickelodeon-Viacom, and Sanrio on a collection of Pop figures in support of the It Gets Better Project and the work they do with the LGBTQ+ community.

The collection includes Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hello Kitty Pops in a delightful rainbow color. They also appear to be translucent, which makes them even more stunning. Pre-orders are live now via the following links with shipping slated for July:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

