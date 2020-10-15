Transformers: The Movie Characters Coming to Studio Series Line (Exclusive)

Hasbro's Studio Series is getting a shot of 80s adrenaline with the two newest additions to the impressive toyline, and fans of Transformers: The Movie are about to lose their minds. That's because the Studio Series line is expanding to include two fan favorites from the iconic animated film, and we can exclusively reveal those new additions to be Jazz and Hot Rod. Not only that, but you can get your first look at the Autobots starting on the next slide, and as you can see with just one glance, the designers are clearly fans of the film.

This is the first time the characters from Transformers: The Movie are making their way to the Studio Series line, and it's perfectly timed to the film's 35th anniversary. Each figure features accessories to recreate scenes from the film, including Hot Rod holding the Matrix above his head, and each figure will also feature unique 86 numbering so that you can collect just the movie characters and have a complete collection if you so choose.

Transformers fans have even more to look forward to later this week during Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday, but in the meantime, you can check out all the details on both figures below.

Transformers: Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe The Transformers: The Movie Autobot Jazz

(Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 02/01/2021)

This Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe Class The Transformers: The Movie AUTOBOT JAZZ figure stands at 4.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, and converts from robot to racecar mode in 20 steps.

In the “Moonbase One Destruction” scene from The Transformers: The Movie, AUTOBOT JAZZ tries to escape Moonbase One before UNICRON devours it, but he doesn't make it and is swallowed up by the Planet Eater. Fans can remove the backdrop and pose the figure out with the included blaster accessory and imagine recreating this classic movie moment!

Reach past the big screen and build the ultimate TRANSFORMERS collection with Studio Series figures (each sold separately, subject to availability), inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the TRANSFORMERS movie universe. Available at most major toy retailers and for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com on Friday October 16, 2020 at Noon EST.

Transformers: Studio Series 86-04 Voyager The Transformers: The Movie Autobot Hot Rod

(Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: 02/01/2021)

This Studio Series 86-04 Voyager Class The Transformers: The Movie AUTOBOT HOT ROD figure stands at 6.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, and converts from robot to sports car mode in 29 steps. In the “The Depths of Unicron” scene from The Transformers: The Movie, HOT ROD embraces his destiny, becoming RODIMUS PRIME and defeating UNICRON. Fans can remove the backdrop and pose the HOT ROD figure out with the included Matrix of Leadership, plus attach the energy effect to recreate this classic movie moment. HOT ROD also includes 2 movie-inspired blasters, 2 blast effects, and features buzz saw and spark welder hand attachments inspired by the scene where HOT ROD slices through robot kelp and giant squid tentacles, then repairs KUP.

Reach past the big screen and build the ultimate TRANSFORMERS collection with Studio Series figures (each sold separately, subject to availability), inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the TRANSFORMERS movie universe. Available at most major toy retailers and for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com on Friday October 16, 2020 at Noon EST.

Hit the next slide to see the figures up-close, and let me know what other characters from the movie you want to see in the line in the comments or on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!