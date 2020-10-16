Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Figures and My Little Pony Crossover Available Now

Transformers Studio Series 86-03 Deluxe Autobot Blurr Transformers Studio Series 86-03 Deluxe Autobot Blurr ($19.99) - See at Entertainment Earth: "This Studio Series 86-03 Deluxe Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Blurr figure converts from robot to Cybertronian hovercar mode in 18 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Blurr in the Battle of Autobot City scene. In the Battle of Autobot City scene from The Transformers: The Movie, Blurr defends Autobot City from the Decepticon assault until Autobot reinforcements arrive from Cybertron. Pose the figure out with the included blaster accessory and imagine recreating this classic movie moment! Also comes with a spark welder hand attachment." prevnext

Transformers Studio Series 86-06 Leader Grimlock and Autobot Wheelie Transformers Studio Series 86-06 Leader Grimlock and Autobot Wheelie ($49.99) - See at Entertainment Earth: "This Studio Series 86-06 Leader Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Grimlock figure converts from robot to t-rex mode in 24 steps. Includes non-converting Autobot Wheelie figure that can sit on Grimlock figure in both modes. Remove backdrop to showcase Grimlock and Autobot Wheelie in the Mockery of Justice scene. In the Mockery of Justice scene Grimlock, Wheelie, and the Dinobots storm the Quintesson Courtroom to save Hot Rod and Kup from Quintesson judgement. Pose the figures out with the included blaster accessory and imagine recreating this classic movie moment!"

Transformers Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe Autobot Jazz Transformers Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe Autobot Jazz ($19.99) - See at Entertainment Earth: "This Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Autobot Jazz figure converts from robot to racecar mode in 20 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Autobot Jazz in the Moonbase One Destruction scene. In the Moonbase One Destruction scene from The Transformers: The Movie, Autobot Jazz tries to escape Moonbase One before Unicron devours it, but he doesn't make it and is swallowed up by the Planet Eater. Pose the figure out with the included blaster accessory and imagine recreating this classic movie moment!"

Transformers Studio Series 86-02 Deluxe Kup Transformers Studio Series 86-02 Deluxe Kup ($19.99) - See at Entertainment Earth: "This Studio Series 86-02 Deluxe Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Kup figure converts from robot to Cybertronian truck mode in 21 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Kup in the Sea Squid Showdown scene. In the Sea Squid Showdown scene from The Transformers: The Movie, Kup fights for his spark as a giant robot squid tears him apart. Figure can come apart in pieces; imagine recreating this classic movie moment! Also comes with blaster and Energon canteen accessories."

Transformers Studio Series 86-05 Voyager Scourge Transformers Studio Series 86-05 Voyager Scourge ($29.99) - See at Entertainment Earth: "This Studio Series 86 Voyager Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Scourge figure converts from robot to Cybertronian hovercraft mode in 19 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Scourge in the Heralds of Unicron scene. In the Heralds of Unicron scene from The Transformers: The Movie, Unicron reformats Thundercracker into Scourge to track down the Matrix of Leadership. Figure features blaster and blast effect inspired by the scene in film when Scourge blasts Ultra Magnus."

Transformers Studio Series 86-04 Voyager Autobot Hot Rod Transformers Studio Series 86-04 Voyager Autobot Hot Rod ($29.99) - See at Entertainment Earth: "This Studio Series 86 Voyager Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Autobot Hot Rod figure converts from robot to sports car mode in 29 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Hot Rod in the The Depths of Unicron scene. In the The Depths of Unicron scene from The Transformers: The Movie, Hot Rod embraces his destiny, becoming Rodimus Prime and defeating Unicron. Pose the figure out with the included Matrix of Leadership and attach the energy effect to recreate this classic movie moment."

Transformers Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Devastator Constructicon Combiner Set Transformers Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Devastator Constructicon Combiner Set ($259.99) - See at Entertainment Earth: "In the Pyramid Desert Battle scene from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the desert sands quake as the Constructicons combine to form Devastator. This Studio Series 69 Devastator 8-pack features all 8 collectible Constructicon figures inspired by Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with additional movie-inspired deco that did not appear in the original releases. The figures combine to form the Devastator figure in 11 steps. Figures also convert between robot and construction vehicle modes. Remove extra-large backdrop to showcase the massive Devastator in the Pyramid Desert Battle scene. Includes 3 detailed accessory".