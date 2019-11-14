Walmart Unveils Their Deals for Black Friday 2019

Walmart has finally revealed their hand for Black Friday 2019, and the selection is absolutely massive. Before we get into it, keep in mind that Walmart’s online Black Friday event actually begins on Wednesday November 27th at 10pm EST and at 6pm local time in-store on Thanksgiving Day.
You can check out Walmart’s Black Friday ad here. They are also offering a selection of “Buy Now” Black Friday deals that are available early. You can shop those deals right here, right now. A breakdown of the Buy Now deals can be found below, and after that you will find our favorite upcoming deals from Walmart’s Black Friday ad (updating) – so keep this post handy on November 27th.
Buy Now Deals::
- Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand, $105
- RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair, $109
- Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $140
- Ninja Supra Kitchen System, $99
- Disney Frozen II Elsa & Anna Storage Set, $25.88
- Arctic King Chest Freezer, $159
- Blue Diamond Ultimate Value Set, $59.99
- ScentSationals 5-Pc. Diffuser Gift Set, $19.92
- 15.6″ Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop, $899
- 15.6″ ASUS R3 Laptop, $249
- 14″ Lenovo S130 Laptop, $179
- 15.6″ Acer Intel Core i3 Chromebook, $299
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7″ Tablet, $77.99
- iPad Pro 10.5″ 512GB WiFi Enabled, $599
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones, $34
- JVC 55″ Class 4K HDR Roku Smart TV, $269
- RCA 60″ Class 4K HDR Roku Smart TV, $319
- RCA 32″ Class HD Roku Smart TV, $99
- RCA 70″ Class 4K Roku Smart TV, $549
- JVC 50″ Class 4K HDR Roku Smart TV, $229
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV, $39.99
- JoJo Siwa Jumbo Bow Bow Plush, $14.99
- Inspiring Women 2 Pack, $49.99
- Nerf N-Strike Elite Infinus Blaster, $29.99
- 12V Huffy SWAT Truck Ride-On, $249
- Little Tikes Princess Cottage Playhouse, $74.98
- Little Tikes Adjust ‘n Jam Pro, $39.88
- Save on a wide assortment, up to 25% OFF select team jerseys, sweatshirts, & more in our Sports Fan Shop.
- Bounce Pro 14′ Trampoline, $178
- 29″ Men’s BCA Mountain Bike, $99
- Coleman SaluSpa Tahiti AirJet Hot Tub, $249
Our favorite upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals are available below (UPDATING – all deals will be live at 10pm ET on November 27th unless otherwise indicated.
Gaming (a more detailed breakdown of the gaming deals is available here):
- PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Bundle With God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for $199.99 (Live at 12am EST on November 24th)
- Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Console for $149
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle for $199
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with 3 Hours of 2XP for $38
- Select NIntendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Games for $30
- Select Sports Video Games for $20
- Select Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Games for $25
- Select Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Games for $20
- Select Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Games for $15
- TMNT Arcade1Up Cabinet for $349
- HyperX Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset for $59
- Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse for $50
- Nintendo Switch PowerA Controllers for $29
Movies:
Toys:
- Funko 10-inch Deadpool Pop Figures (5 Variants) for $25 Each
- Family Board Games for $5 and $10
- Avengers Titan Hero 2-Pack With Thanos / Iron Man or Hulk / Captain America with Gauntlet for $20
Apple:
Entertainment:
- Roku Ultra With JBL Earbuds for $48
- All Vinyl Albums for $15 Each (Limit of 5 Per Customer)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $129
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $89
- Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Router for $99
- Fitbit Verse Lite Smartwatch for $99
