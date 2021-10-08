Walmart Collector Con NYCC 2021 Exclusives Pre-Order Guide: Day 2

Walmart has been running their Collector Con events alongside major conventions, and New York Comic Con 2021 continues the trend. Walmart’s Collector Con event for NYCC 2021 kicks off on October 7th and runs through Friday, October 8th. The exclusives will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting 7am PT / 10am ET on October 7th. They will also be outlined in this article throughout the event, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: The event has begun! See the list below for Walmart’s exclusive releases.

As for what to expect, we know for a fact that Walmart will release a wave of Hasbro Star Wars The Vintage Collection Carbonized exclusives that will include the Armorer, Moff Gideon, Incinerator Trooper, and Shoretrooper figures on October 7th at 7am PT / 10am ET. We also know that they will release their Funko Virtual Con exclusives, presumably on Friday, October 8th at 6 am PT/ 9am ET alongside other retailers. You can check out our Funko Pop NYCC 2021 Virtual Con master list right here.

Other staples of Walmart Collector Con events include Marvel Legends figures, Transformers figures, new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures, Masters of the Universe figures, TMNT figures, and WWE figures so keep a look out for those.

Again, Walmart’s exclusive Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart at 7am PT / 10am ET each day running from October 7th through October 8th. Updates will be available below with direct product links for each day of the event.

Walmart Collector Con Day 1 Reveals:

Wallmart Collector Con Day 2 Reveals: