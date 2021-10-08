Walmart Collector Con NYCC 2021 Exclusives Pre-Order Guide: Day 2

Walmart has been running their Collector Con events alongside major conventions, and New York Comic Con 2021 continues the trend. Walmart’s Collector Con event for NYCC 2021 kicks off on October 7th and runs through Friday, October 8th. The exclusives will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting 7am PT / 10am ET on October 7th. They will also be outlined in this article throughout the event, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: The event has begun! See the list below for Walmart’s exclusive releases.
As for what to expect, we know for a fact that Walmart will release a wave of Hasbro Star Wars The Vintage Collection Carbonized exclusives that will include the Armorer, Moff Gideon, Incinerator Trooper, and Shoretrooper figures on October 7th at 7am PT / 10am ET. We also know that they will release their Funko Virtual Con exclusives, presumably on Friday, October 8th at 6 am PT/ 9am ET alongside other retailers. You can check out our Funko Pop NYCC 2021 Virtual Con master list right here.
Other staples of Walmart Collector Con events include Marvel Legends figures, Transformers figures, new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures, Masters of the Universe figures, TMNT figures, and WWE figures so keep a look out for those.
Again, Walmart’s exclusive Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart at 7am PT / 10am ET each day running from October 7th through October 8th. Updates will be available below with direct product links for each day of the event.
Walmart Collector Con Day 1 Reveals:
- Jumbo: What If…? – Zombie Iron Man Funko Pop – $29.96
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife Mini Puft with Headphones Funko Pop – $16.66
- Pet Sematary – Undead Gage & Church (Glow) Funko Pop – $16.66
- Jumbo: NBA – Magic Johnson Funko Pop – $29.96
- Jumbo: NBA _ Larry Bird Funko Pop – $29.96
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosmic Energy Aang Figure – $18.49
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Carbonized Collection The Armorer – $17.99
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Carbonized Incinerator Trooper – $17.99
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Carbonized Collection Moff Gideon – $17.99
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Carbonized Collection Shoretrooper – $17.99
- Marvel Legends Series Upgraded Suit Spider-Man 6-inch Scale Action Figure – $22.88
- Marvel Legends Doctor Strange Classic Comics 6-inch Action Figure – $26.49
- Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Eternals Ajak 6-inch Collectible Action Figure – $22.99
- Power Rangers Ninja Storm Ninjakon Retro Style Action Figure – $26.49
- Power Rangers Galaxy Megazord – $15.97
- Power Rangers Thunder Megazord – $15.97
- Power Rangers Dino Megazord – $15.97
- DC Multiverse Collector Multipack 7″ Action Figures, Batman Who Laughs with Robins of Earth -22 – $39.99
- The Witcher Netflix Geralt Medallion Necklace – $19.99
- The Witcher Netflix Ciri Medallion Necklace – $19.99
- The Witcher Netflix Grunt & Grumble Geralt “Talking” Collectible Plush Toy – $34.96
- Barbie 2021 Dia De Muertos Doll (Not new, but in stock) – $75
- Beetlejuice Figures – $19.88
Wallmart Collector Con Day 2 Reveals:
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Boba Fett on Tattooine – $15
- Venom – Carnage – $15
- LEGO DC Batman: Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit 76179 – $14.97
- LEGO DC Batman Batmobile: The Penguin Chase 76181 – $29.97
- LEGO DC Batman Batcave: The Riddler Face-off 76183 Building Kit – $80
- LEGO Technic THE BATMAN – BATMOBILE 42127 Model Building Kit – $100
- Star Trek: The Original Series – Mego 14″ Mr. Spock Autographed Collectible Action Figure – $69.99
- Star Trek: The Original Series – Mego 14″ Captain Kirk Autographed Collectible Action Figure – $69.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Foot Soldiers 4-Pack – $74.99
- PLAYMOBIL Volkswagen Beetle – Special Edition – $55.99
- PLAYMOBIL Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus – Special Edition – $65.99