The Nintendo Switch Summer Sales Event is On

PlayStation has Days of Play, Xbox has Deals Unlocked, and now Nintendo has chimed in with their big Summer Sale which offers up to 50% off a wide selection of digital games. The sale ends on June 16 that 11:59pm PT (2:59am ET June 17th), and you'll need that extra time to browse through all of the offerings.

You can shop all of the deals on the eShop, but you can earn full Gold Points plus any additional discounts that you might be entitled to by shopping the sale via the following retailers:

You'll find sales on the standard assortment of Mario games like Super Mario Party, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, but you'll also find deals on games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Mortal Kombat 11, Overcooked 2, Slay the Spire, and more. Take advantage while you can.

Note that GameStop is currently running a flash sale on pre-owned games that includes Nintendo Switch titles. There might be some extra savings there on select games so it's worth a look.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

