Collect the Bounty with the All-New Mandalorian & Grogu Squishmallows Set

Star Wars is finally returning to the theaters with this year’s biggest galactic event: The Mandalorian & Grogu. If you’ve missed Pedro Pascal’s bounty-hunter-of-few-words and his adorable adopted son Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), then you won’t want to miss their latest adventure. After the last trailer dropped, we finally have a complete idea for what the duo will be up to. So now that we’re all prepared with the plot, it’s time to start collecting. And what better place to start than with these two new Disney Store Exclusive Squishmallows that just launched.

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The 2-pillow set features Mando and Grogu looking adorably soft. Mando’s helmet is on, so we get the Mandalorian Armor in full Squishmallow fashion. Grogu, who is noticeably and understandably smaller than Mando even in pillow form, has his eyes closed, either sleeping or honing his Force powers. For $34.99, the exclusive set seems like a great pic for Star Wars fans and Squishmallow collectors alike.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is Disney’s first attempt at putting Star Wars back on the big screen. After the disastrous ending to the Skywalker Saga (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) Disney decided to take a step back and wait it out, only really putting out Star Wars content through Disney+. Many of those shows had mixed reviews, and the mainstream love for Star Wars seemed like it was disappearing. So it goes without saying that The Mandalorian & Grogu has a lot to prove.

As for myself, after all the latest trailers I’m feeling more excited than ever. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian were really good, and although the same can’t be said for season 3, I still think the new movie could take Mando and Grogu’s story in a direction that fans will love. As long as there’s some emphasis on the love that has formed between the two, then I’ll be happy.



The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026