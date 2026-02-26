Disney x Formula 1 ‘Fuel the Magic’ Returns for 2026 Race Season with New Merch

If you thought the Disney x Formula 1 collab was just a one-lap wonder, buckle up… because “Fuel the Magic” is back, and it’s coming in hotter than a pit stop on race day.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The beloved mashup of Mickey & Friends and the high-octane world of F1 is returning for the full 2026 season, and this time it’s bringing more content, more merch, and more ways to get involved whether you’re trackside in Shanghai or shopping from your couch in your pajamas.

Mickey Takes the Wheel: The New WEBTOON Series

Per a press release provided exclusively to ComicBook, Disney and F1 are launching “Mickey X Formula 1 Racing to the Top!” It’s a brand-new vertical comic series on WEBTOON that debuts during the Australian Grand Prix and runs all season long, with new episodes dropping in sync with race weekends.

The premise is that Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy are rallying around a racing team in crisis, blending classic Disney heart with high-speed drama. Teamwork, tension, and probably Goofy causing at least one near-disaster in the garage. It may sound something like Mickey’s Roadster Racers, but throw in a little F1, and you’ve grown up pretty quickly. And if you’re new to the “Fuel the Magic” universe, this is the perfect entry point before you start eyeing the merch.

Shop the Core Collection Without Leaving Home

Good news for everyone who can’t exactly hop a flight to Melbourne: the 2026 Disney x Formula 1 core collection is going global online ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix. You can shop the full lineup at F1.com and the Amazon F1 Store, with year-round availability so you’re not scrambling to catch a limited window.

The collection includes apparel, accessories, collectibles, plush, and more, which is basically everything you need to rep the collab from your desk, the theme park, or (dream scenario) an actual Grand Prix. Keep an eye out for limited-edition drops tied to specific race weekends, because those tend to move fast.

Trackside Pop-Ups for the Fans Who Go All In

If you are planning to attend a race this season (you lucky duck, you), the “Fuel the Magic” fanzone retail pop-ups are reason enough to plan ahead. Starting with the Chinese Grand Prix, select 2026 races will feature dedicated retail experiences at F1 Hub and Fan Zone locations, stocked with host city–inspired merchandise and race-specific capsule collections.

These aren’t your standard souvenir stands. Here, you’ll find location-exclusive pieces you won’t find online. So, if you’re making the trip, carve out time to browse before the checkered flag drops.

Gentle Monster’s 2026 Circuit Collection Is… *Chef’s Kiss*

For the fashion-forward fans, Gentle Monster is back with the 2026 Circuit Collection, which includes eight eyewear styles, including three exclusive designs inspired by Mickey & Friends and Formula 1’s racing aesthetic. They’re sleek, bold, and very much the kind of thing you’d wear to feel like you belong in a paddock, even if you’ve never been near one.

Pop-up experiences are planned in Seoul and Shanghai, and these pieces are shaping up to be premium collector items that intersect streetwear and fandom.

More Global Drops: Uniqlo, Miniso, and Disney Store

The “Fuel the Magic” footprint doesn’t stop there. Disney Store is expanding its collection, and regional drops from Uniqlo and Miniso in China and Japan are bringing the collab to even more fans across Asia. Apparel, accessories, collectibles, plush. The full spectrum is covered, and different retailers are bringing their own flavor to the lineup.

The 2026 “Fuel the Magic” season is shaping up to be the biggest lap yet with more content, more collabs, more ways to participate. Your best move? Follow Disney Style and the official brand storefronts now so you’re not caught off guard when restock alerts start rolling in.