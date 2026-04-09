Run (Don’t Wocka Wocka) To The Disney Store’s TikTok Shopping Event Featuring The Muppets Collection

If you grew up singing along to The Muppet Show or quoting The Great Muppet Caper until your family begged you to stop, this one’s for you. (Personally, I do a mean Kermit the Frog impression.)

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The Disney Store is dropping a brand-new The Muppets plush and plush keychain collection, and the first chance to snag them lands on April 10, 2026, exclusively through a special TikTok Shop pre-release event.

The wider release hits DisneyStore.com on April 15. In other words, it’s time to put on makeup, dress up right, and raise the curtains on the TikTop pre-release event featuring your favorite felt-covered friends!

What’s in the Collection

Let’s break it down, because this is a solid lineup:

Six full-size plush (available for $29.99 each):

Kermit the Frog

Miss Piggy

Swedish Chef

Gonzo

Animal

Fozzie Bear

Five plush keychains (available for $16.99, except for Kermit, which is $17.99):

Kermit the Frog

Miss Piggy

Fozzie Bear

Rowlf

Sam Eagle

Quick note: the Sam Eagle keychain won’t be available until later this year, so hang tight on that one. Perhaps keep an “eagle” eye out for its release. (Sorry, just doing my best to make Fozzie proud.)

The mix here is well-curated with some of the most-beloved Muppets of them all. Your marquee characters are covered in both full-size and keychain form, plus some deep-cut fan favorites like Rowlf and the Swedish Chef rounding things out.

Whether you’re building a shelf display worthy of a Muppet Theater encore, or just want something fun dangling off your backpack or purse zipper, the collection covers both vibes with zero effort. These new plushies look great in any collection AND make absurdly good gifts.

When and Where to Shop

Timing matters with this event, so here are the details you need to know:

April 10–14 — TikTok Shop Pre-Release Event (Early Access)

This is your first shot at the collection, and it comes with an early access window on the Disney Store TikTok Shop starting at 8 AM PT on April 10, purchasable on TikTok through April 14.

Here’s the link for the Disney Store’s TikTok Shop.

April 15 — DisneyStore.com General Launch

The full plush collection and the plush keychains go live on DisneyStore.com on April 15. If you miss the TikTok window, this is your next best bet, but don’t sleep on it.

A Collection for Lovers and Dreamers

Merch drops involving The Muppets always hit with a harder sense of nostalgia. These characters have generational reach. It doesn’t matter if you’re 5 or 65, there’s a Muppet that’s yours. Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Animal are almost certainly going to be the first characters fans reach for, which means the April 10 early-access window is kind of important if you have your eye on the heavy hitters.

Fozzie, Gonzo, and the Swedish Chef will appeal to the collectors who love a good deep cut, and Rowlf showing up on the keychain side is a great call that fans will appreciate. (I’m singing “I Hope That Somethin’ Better Comes Along” as I write this.)

If you’re planning to grab your favorites from this collection, your best move is to show up right at 8 AM PT for the April 10 TikTok early access event. For everyone else, bookmark DisneyStore.com now for the April 15 launch. Popular characters in drops like this don’t stick around long, and there’s nothing worse than missing out on a Fozzie plush and having to explain that to yourself. Wocka wocka, indeed.

What’s Available to Shop Now

Can’t wait for the live shopping event? Here are a handful of The Muppets toys available to shop now at the Disney Store.