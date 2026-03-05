Jada Toys Brings Sony’s Animated Film GOAT to Life with New Action Figure Line

If you’ve been following Jada Toys’ rise through the collectibles world, you already know they don’t do half-measures. From their fantastic Street Fighter figures to their Cyberpunk Edgerunners line, Jada has a knack for turning beloved pop culture moments into shelf-worthy pieces you actually want to display.

Now, they’re stepping onto a brand-new court (literally) as the official Master Toy Licensee for Sony Pictures Animation’s GOAT, the original animated action-comedy that hit theaters last month.

So, What Exactly Is GOAT?

Glad you asked, because this one’s worth getting hyped about. GOAT follows Will, a small goat with enormous dreams, who somehow earns a shot at playing roarball — a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport where the competition is literally the world’s fastest and fiercest animals. It’s an underdog sports story meets wild, kinetic animation chaos.

The film comes from the studio behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and is produced by Stephen Curry and directed by Tyree Dillihay. GOAT also boasts a stacked voice cast featuring Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jennifer Hudson, and Jelly Roll.

The Figures Themselves: What’s Already on Shelves

Two figures are live on Amazon right now, and both are worth a look, whether you’re shopping for a younger fan in your life or yourself.

Will Harris (Casual Version) Action Figure

The Will Harris (Casual Version) Action Figure captures the film’s scrappy hero in his casual hoodie fit, which is a nice change from the standard “in-uniform” approach you see with a lot of licensed figures. It comes with a roarball accessory and features multiple articulation points, so you can actually pose him instead of just standing him up and calling it a day.

Mane Attraction Action Figure

The 5.5-inch Mane Attraction Action Figure is Will’s rival character from the Lava City Magma team, and comes decked out in full game uniform with a roarball accessory. It’s currently 28% off, dropping it from $17.99 to just $12.97. Apparently, sometimes the villain (or rival, at least) steals the show.

Goat 2.5” Scale Blind Box Mystery Figures

There are also some Goat 2.5” Scale Blind Box Mystery Figures, if you prefer to try your luck at pulling Will, Jett, Modo, Mane Attraction, and Archie.

Why Jada Toys Is a Name You Can Trust

If you’re newer to the Jada Toys universe, they were founded in 1999 and are a verified “Top Brand” on Amazon with over 100,000 highly-rated orders in the past three months and consistently low return rates… which, in the collectibles space at least, is a big deal. CEO Bill Simons has called the GOAT partnership one of the brand’s most exciting animated film collaborations yet, and given the film’s pedigree, that enthusiasm feels completely earned.

GOAT could be the animated sleeper hit of early 2026, and Jada Toys is already making sure the collectibles are ready to match the moment.