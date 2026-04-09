LEGO’s New Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler Is Up for Pre-Order Now

Life finds a way… and apparently, so does LEGO. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to revisit one of cinema’s greatest blockbusters in brick form, your moment has officially arrived.

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LEGO previously teased the Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler set (77984), and it’s finally up for pre-order.

A Brick-Built Ride Straight Out of Isla Nublar

This isn’t just a Jeep slapped with a Jurassic Park sticker and called a day. LEGO clearly did its homework here. The set faithfully recreates the iconic JP 12 Jeep Wrangler straight out of the 1993 film, the one you definitely remember from the scene where things go very, very wrong for one Dennis Nedry (he deserved it). It comes with the classic khaki-and-red color scheme, the bold Jurassic Park logo on the hood, and the kind of detail work that makes you want to set it on your desk and just… stare at it for a while.

The set comes with a Dennis Nedry minifigure as well. So yes, you’ll be able to recreate the chaos yourself (Dilophosaurus sold separately, unfortunately).

This One Was Made for ’90s Kids

LEGO sets tied to legacy franchises live or die by authenticity. Fans who grew up watching Dr. Grant and company dodge velociraptors have a mental photograph of that Jeep burned into their memory. LEGO nailed it. The proportions feel right, the colors are accurate, and the little details (like the roof rack and winch accessory) make this feel less like a toy and more like an Instagram-worthy display piece.

If you’re a die-hard Jurassic Park collector or a LEGO enthusiast who appreciates a good licensed set, this one checks a lot of boxes.

Pre-Order Details and Pricing

The set is available for pre-order now on LEGO.com, so if this is calling your name, don’t sleep on it. LEGO sets (especially ones tied to beloved IP like Jurassic Park) have a habit of selling out quickly after launch and then showing up on the secondary market with much more expensive prices.

On that note, at $199.99, pricing lands it firmly in the “treat yourself” category, which also makes it a top-tier gift option for the Jurassic Park fan in your life. Pre-orders start shipping on May 7, 2026.

If Jurassic Park holds a place in your nostalgic heart in the same way it does for most of us who grew up in the ’90s, this is an easy buy. It’s a LEGO set that blends a nostalgic collectible and fun build, the best of both worlds. Pre-order it now, clear some shelf space, and start mentally rehearsing your best “Welcome to Jurassic Park” impression for when it arrives.

Life finds a way. This time, it found its way onto your pre-order list.

Start Building Your Own Jurassic Park

Looking to walk in the footsteps of Dr. John Hammond? Start building out your own Jurassic Park with some of these other sets from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: