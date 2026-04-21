New LEGO Toy Story Sets Are Coming Soon, Including Slinky Dog And Pizza Planet Alien

With Toy Story 5 releasing on June 19, 2026, LEGO just handed you the perfect excuse to expand your brick and Minifig collection.

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A brand-new lineup of Toy Story-inspired LEGO sets is officially on the way, with pre-orders already live and a release date of May 1, 2026 locked in. If you’re a seasoned display collector, or just a parent hunting for a set that’ll hold a kid’s attention (for at least a few hours during summer break), this lineup is worth getting excited about.

LEGO Toy Story Slinky Dog Bookends (43301) – $149.99 (Pre-Order Now)

Let’s start with the one that’s going to make your desk or shelf look immediately better. The Slinky Dog Bookends are the clear headliner of this wave.

Priced at $149.99 and aimed squarely at adult collectors (18+), this is less of a “playtime” set. Slinky splits into two functional bookend halves (each side flanking a row of adorable brick-built books) and the attention to detail is exactly what you’d want. His head, tail, and paws are all posable, so you can dial in that perfect “loyal pup waiting for Andy” (or Woody) energy. Speaking of, a Woody minifigure is included, and there are hidden Easter eggs tucked throughout for the fans.

LEGO Alien Rocket Ride Set (43307) – $59.99 (Coming Soon)

The Pizza Planet Alien has always been underrated in the Toy Story universe, and LEGO is finally giving him his moment. This 714-piece set lands at $59.99, making it the sweet spot of the lineup that’s challenging enough to satisfy older builders, but still accessible for kids 9 and up.

The centerpiece is a working rocket ride with a functioning crank mechanism, plus a coin dispenser and arcade-style details that make the whole thing feel like you’re recreating a corner of Pizza Planet in brick form. The Alien himself is fully posable with his head, arms, ears, and hands, and can be displayed inside the rocket or standing solo.

LEGO Lotso Figure (43306) – $39.99 (Coming Soon)

Don’t let the entry-level price tag fool you… the Lotso Buildable Figure is 570 pieces of surprisingly solid character work. At $39.99, it’s the most accessible set in the wave and a great pick for younger fans or anyone who just wants to add Toy Story 3’s resident villain to their collection (or build him up to smash him down… because he kinda deserves it).

Lotso is fully posable across his face, arms, hands, and legs, and he comes complete with his signature walking stick. A few hidden Easter eggs are tucked in here too, and he’s stable enough to sit or stand.

Grab Yours on or Before May 1, 2026

What LEGO nailed here is the range. There’s a premium display piece at $149.99, a mid-tier interactive build at $59.99, and a character-focused starter set at $39.99. That’s a lineup that works for collectors, casual fans, and gift-givers all at once, and with Toy Story 5 building buzz, the timing couldn’t be better.

All three sets drop on May 1, 2026, but the Slinky Dog Bookends are already available for pre-order. Given how fast collector LEGO sets tend to move, sooner is smarter. If you’re thinking about building out a full Toy Story display shelf, grabbing all three together makes a lot of sense. Check current availability and lock in your pre-order now before Andy and Bonnie’s whole crew sells out.