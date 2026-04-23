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New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Godzilla Funko Pop! Figures Are Stomping Their Way Into Your Collection

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Nobody loves a crossover more than the heroes in a half shell. From Gotham City to Eternia, these pizza lovin’ teens have been all over, but this time they’re mutating into something totally tubular: half-shell kaijus!    

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Available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth now, all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been mashed together with creatures from the world of Godzilla to create Funko Pop! Figures loaded with monstrous details that are sure to make fans of both universes say “cowabunga!” 

PRE-ORDER THE Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Godzilla Funko Pop! Figures AT ENTERTAINMENT EARTH

Each mashup perfectly captures the personality of the brothers, from the monster details in the sculpt to the blending of signature weapons and attacks:

As the leader, Leonardo draws the honor of being mashed up with the king of the kaiju himself, Godzilla. The figure sports a tail and Leo’s signature katana blades are replaced with Godzilla’s iconic atomic breath. Michelangelo blends with King Ghidorah, and the figure features large wings and a lightning bolt that connects his nunchucks. Raphael and Rodan come together to create one major attitude problem complete with horns and a beak. Last but not least, we go from “Donatello does machines” to Donny becoming a machine himself by fusing with Jet Jaguar. 

Do you love both of these iconic franchises, but only have so much space left in your collection? Here’s four Pop! Figures that save you space and look good doing it.  

PRE-ORDER THE Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Godzilla Funko Pop! Figures AT ENTERTAINMENT EARTH

On the flipside, if you can’t get enough of these monstrous mutations, Playmates is also offering these mashups in their action figure line with three figures up for pre-order now and Monogram has blind-box bag clips that feature even more heroes and villains mashed together from both worlds.

SHOP THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES PLAYMATES ACTION FIGURE LINE AT AMAZON
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