Pokemon TCG: Ascended Heroes Mega Feraligatr ex Box Releases Tomorrow (And Pre-Orders Are Still Available)

The Pokemon TCG’s Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes wave is here to push your favorite partner Pokemon past the limit, and Mega Feraligatr ex is leading the charge straight out of Johto.

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The Mega Feraligatr ex Box drops tomorrow, April 24, 2026. If you’ve been missing out on the Pokemon Center queues, your time to shine has come, because (at the time of this writing) pre-orders are still available!

What’s Inside the Mega Feraligatr ex Box

You’re getting a solid haul, here. The Mega Feraligatr ex Box includes:

1 foil promo card with Mega Feraligatr ex (fully playable, not just shelf candy)

1 oversized lenticular card with dynamic, shifting artwork that pops

4 Ascended Heroes booster packs, each loaded with 10 cards, an Energy card, and a code card for the digital game

The Ascended Heroes set leans hard into Mega Evolution flavor, and Mega Feraligatr ex fits the theme perfectly. Its signature attack, Mortal Crunch, is built for an aggressive playstyle, targeting weakened opponents and finishing the job (200 damage is no joke). If you love playing Pokemon TCG with a “hit fast and hard” mentality, this card has your name on it.

Beyond gameplay, Feraligatr has always carried nostalgia weight for Johto fans. Seeing it return in Mega ex form is a nice little nostalgic hit wrapped in a competitive package.

Price and Where to Pre-Order

The Mega Feraligatr ex Box is currently priced at $89.95, and pre-orders are live right now on Amazon ahead of tomorrow’s launch. Given how quickly starter Pokemon products tend to sell through,it’s worth locking yours in before the shelves (both virtual and physical) go bare (or skyrocket from third-party sellers).

Mega Feraligatr ex is one piece of a larger trio. The Ascended Heroes wave also features the Mega Meganium ex Box and the Mega Emboar ex Box, each following the same structure of having a foil promo, oversized lenticular card, and four booster packs. If you’re a completionist, collecting all three makes for an impressive display.

The Mega Feraligatr ex Box launches tomorrow. So, whether you’re a Pokemon TCG player looking for a playable promo or a sealed collector who knows a limited product when they see one, this box checks every box.