You Can't Escape The Invisible Man in Final Trailer

Initial trailers for the upcoming reboot of The Invisible Man hinted at the emotional horrors that Elisabeth Moss' character suffers, with this final trailer leaning much more into the more terrifying sequences in the film in which the character is stalked by her unseen former boyfriend. From the project's inception, the filmmakers made it clear that the film wouldn't merely recreate the plot points of either the original 1933 film or the 1897 novel by H.G. Wells, with writer/director Leigh Whannell taking a more culturally relevant approach to the concept. As you can see in this new trailer below, there will still be plenty of genuine thrills to be had.

In the upcoming film, trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

In the original film, a man uncovered the secret to invisibility, using his new-found abilities to pull off a number of petty crimes. After failing to discover how to become visible once again, he is driven mad and is ultimately killed for his actions.

Moss previously detailed how the concept of an unseen tormentor and having no one believe you can be such an effective territory for a horror film.

“You literally have a man who is invisible, you can’t see him, she’s saying he’s there, that he’s attacking her, abusing her, manipulating her, and everyone around her is saying, ‘Relax. It’s fine,’" Moss revealed to Empire. "And she keeps saying, ‘No, he is – he’s alive, he’s doing this,’ and no-one believes her. The analogy is incredibly clear.”

Moss has previously won an Emmy for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, portraying a woman in a dystopic world in which women have been reduced to slavery following a global epidemic of infertility.

“I’ve had quite a bit of experience playing characters who are dealing with various types of abuse,” the actress added. “Whether it’s emotional, physical, sexual, it’s something that I’ve dived into quite a bit. So I was able to bring that knowledge to the role.”

The Invisible Man lands in theaters on February 28th.

