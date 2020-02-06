The Invisible Man Reboot Earns IMAX Poster

The premise of the new The Invisible Man is that, even though we can't see the menacing character, he still looms large in the life of his former girlfriend, with a new IMAX poster for the film embracing that literal and figurative concept using a sprawling silhouette of the character. IMAX theaters typically reserve screenings for films that are massive spectacles, with the large-format showings of the new film likely confirming that the experience is meant to overwhelm not just the characters, but the audience as well. Check out the new poster for the film below and see The Invisible Man in theaters on February 28th.

In the upcoming film, trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

This new take on the concept is a deviation from not only the previous 1933 film of the same name, but also the 1897 novel by H.G. Wells. That original story focused on a man who discovered the secret to render himself invisible, though, when he couldn't return himself to the visible spectrum, descended into a life of crime, leading towards madness and his ultimate demise.

This reimagining is still based on a similar core concept, yet offers much more culturally relevant themes.

“You literally have a man who is invisible, you can’t see him, she’s saying he’s there, that he’s attacking her, abusing her, manipulating her, and everyone around her is saying, ‘Relax. It’s fine,’" Moss previously revealed to Empire. "And she keeps saying, ‘No, he is – he’s alive, he’s doing this,’ and no-one believes her. The analogy is incredibly clear.”

Moss has previously won an Emmy for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, portraying a woman in a dystopic world in which women have been reduced to slavery following a global epidemic of infertility.

“I’ve had quite a bit of experience playing characters who are dealing with various types of abuse,” the actress added. “Whether it’s emotional, physical, sexual, it’s something that I’ve dived into quite a bit. So I was able to bring that knowledge to the role.”

