New The Invisible Man TV Spot Lands Online

Rather than being a direct adaptation of the source material, the upcoming The Invisible Man explores a world in which a woman is tormented by her former boyfriend, but because no one can see his torment, her valid concerns are completely dismissed, as seen in the new TV spot below. While the premise of both the original film and this new take on the concept offer a fair amount of inherent terror, this new take from writer/director Leigh Whannell is sure to resonate with many audiences on a more emotional level than the 1933 film. The Invisible Man lands in theaters on February 28th.

In the upcoming film, trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

The original 1933 film, which was based on the novel by H.G. Wells, features a man who unlocks the key to invisibility, though, when he can't figure out how to become visible once again, turns towards a life of crime and eventually goes insane.

This reimagining is still based on a similar core concept, yet offers much more culturally relevant themes.

“You literally have a man who is invisible, you can’t see him, she’s saying he’s there, that he’s attacking her, abusing her, manipulating her, and everyone around her is saying, ‘Relax. It’s fine,’" Moss previously revealed to Empire. "And she keeps saying, ‘No, he is – he’s alive, he’s doing this,’ and no-one believes her. The analogy is incredibly clear.”

Moss has previously won an Emmy for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, portraying a woman in a dystopic world in which women have been reduced to slavery following a global epidemic of infertility.

“I’ve had quite a bit of experience playing characters who are dealing with various types of abuse,” the actress added. “Whether it’s emotional, physical, sexual, it’s something that I’ve dived into quite a bit. So I was able to bring that knowledge to the role.”

