The Vampire Diaries Almost Featured a Cameo From Taylor Swift

The Vampire Diaries was a milestone series for so many young adult fans of horror and drama alike. The show may have come to an end almost exactly three years ago, but there are some interesting behind-the-scenes stories that are still coming to light. One such story was recently revealed by Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, during an interview with E! News. According to Dobrev's recounting, early on in The Vampire Diaries run producers found out that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show. Producers then apparently tried to get Swift to appear on the show, but couldn't because of scheduling issues.

Here's what Dobrev told E!:

“We heard Taylor was a fan and the producers tried to write a role for her but it didn’t work out schedule wise. She would have been great.”

The Vampire Diaries first premiered in 2009, at a time when Taylor Swift was just evolving from young breakout country star, to full-fledged global pop-star, thanks to her sophomore album, Fearless. When Vampire Diaries was really finding its stride in seasons 2 and 3, Swift was earning world record success for the debut of third album, Speak Now (2010). To have seen Taylor Swift appear on Vampire Diaries would've definitely upped the show's profile from YA cult-hit to possible pop-culture breakout. But as the old folks say, 'C'est la vie'; the T-Swift / Vampire Diaries crossover is something that will have to exist in our fondest fantasies and/or imagination of a better world than this.

The Vampire Diaries is done, but the franchise legacy is currently moving forward with the Legacies series, which is now in season 2. Legacies has offered fans of the original Vampire Diaries series some nice surprise appearances from VD characters - such as Chris Wood's Kai Parker, who will soon make his return in upcoming Legacies episodes.

As for Nina Dobrev: the actress has made it pretty clear that she's done with the Vampire Diaries franchise for the time being. When previously addressing the show's ending, Dobrev claimed she was happy where things left off - including her big fan-service return appearance in the show's finale:

"I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [ending]," Dobrev previously told Andy Cohen. "For me it was great, because I got to go back and be a part of the finale, say goodbye and pay homage to the characters," Dobrev revealed. "So, I was really happy with it, for sure."

Legacies is currently airing on The CW. Nina Dobrev will next appear in the movie Run This Town (a biopic about controversial Toronto mayor, Rob Ford) which is being released today.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.