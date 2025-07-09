5 Dexter Mysteries That Are Still Unanswered

In celebration of Dexter: Resurrection finally coming out this month, we’ve decided to look back at all of the unanswered questions that hang over the Dexter franchise. The Dexter franchise has been a bit rocky as there were a handful of seasons that completely derailed the show toward the end of its original run. Dexter: New Blood was also heavily criticized for blowing the second attempt at an ending, but at the very least, the show has almost always wrapped up its major loose ends. It’s never leaves anything super major to the imagination, thankfully, so fans have been able to rest easy with some closure, even if it’s not the closure they wanted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, there are some mysteries that are left unanswered in the Dexter franchise. Some of these are newer questions posed by recent shows like prequel series Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: New Blood while others go all the way back to the beginning. Perhaps we’ll get some answers in Dexter: Resurrection, but only time will tell.

5) Does Harrison Have Dexter’s Dark Tendencies?

dexter: resurrection

A large chunk of the original series had Dexter fearing that his son, Harrison, might inherit his urge to kill. Harrison and Dexter were both “born in blood” after witnessing their mothers get brutally murdered at a young age and of course, there’s just a general stigma of some sort of hereditary trait being passed on to his kid. Dexter: New Blood once again raised this question as a traumatized Harrison seeks out his father, hoping to find some kind of connection.

Dexter sees violent signs in his son after Harrison attacks another student who fantasized about wanting to shoot up their school. Although Harrison’s act is seen as heroic, Dexter uses his forensic background on the scene to determine that Harrison was the aggressor. Not only that, but Dexter finds a straight razor similar to the one that Trinity used to kill Rita, highlighting the trauma that was embedded into Harrison at a young age.

Eventually, Dexter and Harrison team up to kill Kurt Caldwell, but the brutality of it clearly disturbs Harrison. After a rift is created between the two when Dexter breaks his code to kill Officer Logan, Harrison claims that he’s only like this because of Dexter, not because he is like Dexter. Despite this explicit statement, can Harrison really state that with total confidence? He’s not a psychologist, he hurt multiple people, and I don’t believe he’s as in the clear as he thinks as the trailers for Dexter: Resurrection certainly suggest there’s more violence coming Harrison’s way.

4) How Does Brian Moser Become Rudy Cooper?

dexter: original sin

Dexter’s biological brother, Brian Moser, has a very complicated history. Dexter: Original Sin revealed that he briefly lived with Dexter and Harry Morgan after their mother’s death, but was moved into the foster care system after a violent outburst. When he got older, he began stalking Dexter in an effort to make contact with him, but was stopped by Harry. Of course, we know that Brian goes on to change his identity to Rudy Cooper and dates Deb as a way to get closer to Dexter after Harry dies.

But how did Brian become Rudy Cooper? Brian reveals in an off-handed line to Deb that Rudy Cooper “died for a good cause”, suggesting that Rudy was a real person he killed. But did Rudy study how to become a prosthetist and falsify qualifications? Who knows! Brian Moser’s history as an adult is still pretty unclear, but it seems like we may learn more in future seasons of Original Sin.

3) Does LaGuerta Know the Truth About Dexter’s Past?

dexter

Building off of the mysteries from Dexter: Original Sin, it’s clear that LaGuerta is suspicious of what ever is going on with Harry Morgan. She seems to know that Harry is covering up something with regards to the NHI killer (revealed to be Brian Moser) and if she continues investigating, she may learn some unsavory secrets about Dexter’s upbringing and why he’s in Harry’s custody. Given this is a prequel, it could totally re-contextualize LaGuerta’s feelings toward Dexter and her eventual pursuit of him as the Bay Harbor Butcher in the original series if she does learn the truth.

2) Did Rita Learn The Truth About Dexter Before She Died?

dexter

We have no clue what Rita’s final moments were like. It happens completely off-screen, but we do have some notion given we see the Trinity Killer kill another woman in a similar fashion at the start of Season 4. Given Trinity killed Rita as a way of getting back at Dexter, it’s a much more personal kill that goes beyond his normal ritual. As a result, there’s a chance that Trinity revealed to Rita why he chose her as a way of reveling in the moment and making her death more satisfying for him. It’s possible that Rita’s last moments were spent realizing that her husband and the father to her children is a serial killer, but we will never know.

1) Does Joey Quinn Know Dexter’s a Killer?

dexter

Just about everyone who investigated Dexter found out the truth about him. However, the door was left open with Detective Joey Quinn. After Rita’s death, Quinn began to suspect that Dexter had something to do with it and began investigating the matter with the help of a disgraced cop named Stan Liddy. However, once Quinn begins a relationship with Deb, he tries to end their deal. Nevertheless, Liddy persists, but ends up dead by the end of his investigation.

In the series finale of Dexter, Deb is shot and becomes brain dead, but her killer, Oliver Saxon, is taken into custody. Under the guise of doing forensic work, Dexter gets into Saxon’s cell and kills him with a pen. The whole incident is caught on tape and is reviewed by Angel Batista and Joey Quinn. Batista is baffled as to why Dexter did this and Dexter defends himself by saying he wanted to make sure the job got done right. Angry over Deb’s situation, Quinn rules it as self-defense and Batista agrees, allowing them both to turn a blind eye to the matter.

Although unspoken, it seems pretty clear that Quinn at the very least knew that Dexter killed Saxon on purpose. The real question is does he know that Dexter killed Liddy or others. It’s hard to say, but fans seem to think that Quinn has some idea, but lets it go. Perhaps we will find out more in Dexter: Resurrection!