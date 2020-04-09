The Purge 5 Title Reportedly Revealed

A new profile of producer Jason Blum in The Hollywood Reporter has seemingly confirmed that the upcoming fifth entry into the series will be titled "The Forever Purge." The outlet didn't make a major deal out of the film's title, as it was listed alongside Blum's other projects like Halloween Kills and Run Sweetheart Run, but given that this is the first mention of "The Forever Purge," the article is likely revealing the fifth film's title. The film's first two sequels were titled "The Purge: Anarchy" and "The Purge: Election Year," while the first prequel was titled "The First Purge."

ComicBook.com has reached out to Blumhouse Productions to confirm the title.

With series creator James DeMonaco having previously hinted that the upcoming film could be the final entry in the series, it would make sense for the new film to earn the "forever" moniker. The Forever Purge also likely isn't any spinoff project, as the TV series inspired by the franchise has the simple title "The Purge" and the outlet confirms that The Forever Purge is a feature film.

The franchise explores a future in which America's government has implemented an annual event where all violent crimes are legal. This 12-hour window is meant to not only allow citizens to tap into their bloodlust that they restrain the rest of the year, but also serves as a means of culling the population, as the poorer members of society can't afford the supplies to protect themselves.

The first three films in the series were written and directed by DeMonaco, while he merely wrote The First Purge with Gerard McMurray serving as director. DeMonaco wrote the upcoming sequel and, while a new chapter in the series has fans excited, some reports claim that it will be the last film in the series.

“I have it in my head," DeMonaco previously shared in an interview last year about the franchise's ending. "I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

When the franchise launched in 2013, the concept was considered a distant dystopia. In the years since its debut, our cultural climate has changed drastically, with the events of the series feeling as though they mirror an eventual outcome. Given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, we all find ourselves quarantined, while police in Louisiana have taken to using the alarm from the series to signal a curfew.

“The Purge is a cautionary tale," Blum said of the franchise in an interview with ComicBook.com in 2018. "James Demonaco and I think that The Purge would not be a great idea. So I think the closer you let in to the thinking of how it came to be and why people want it and why people don’t want it, hopefully that becomes clearer and clearer. But we don’t make the movies to push a message down people’s throat; we make the movies because it’s a fun, crazy, wild idea. But second to that, I don’t think it would be super responsible to have people walking away thinking the movies are propaganda to start a Purge in the United States because I don’t think it would be such good idea.”

The Forever Purge is slated to hit theaters on July 10th.

