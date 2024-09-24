Evil Dead Rise Is Now on Netflix and Already Scaring Its Way Up the Charts

The latest installment in the Evil Dead franchise shocked and terrified audiences when it hit theaters last year. Evil Dead Rise made an immediate impact with those who saw it on the big screen and, more than a year later, that hype seems to be carrying over into the world of streaming. After a stint on Max, Evil Dead Rise was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States, where it has immediately made waves with subscribers.

Just one day after hitting Netflix's lineup, Evil Dead Rise has already become one of the top movies on the entire service here in the states. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list saw the film skyrocket to number two overall.

The Garfield Movie has stuck around as the number one film on the site, but Evil Dead Rise was able to pass all of the other recent hits on the platform. Despite being a terrifying, R-rated gore-fest, Evil Dead Rise made quick work out of films like Uglies and Rebel Ridge.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!