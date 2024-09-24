Evil Dead Rise Is Now on Netflix and Already Scaring Its Way Up the Charts
The new Evil Dead has been an instant hit on Netflix.
The latest installment in the Evil Dead franchise shocked and terrified audiences when it hit theaters last year. Evil Dead Rise made an immediate impact with those who saw it on the big screen and, more than a year later, that hype seems to be carrying over into the world of streaming. After a stint on Max, Evil Dead Rise was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States, where it has immediately made waves with subscribers.
Just one day after hitting Netflix's lineup, Evil Dead Rise has already become one of the top movies on the entire service here in the states. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list saw the film skyrocket to number two overall.
The Garfield Movie has stuck around as the number one film on the site, but Evil Dead Rise was able to pass all of the other recent hits on the platform. Despite being a terrifying, R-rated gore-fest, Evil Dead Rise made quick work out of films like Uglies and Rebel Ridge.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Garfield Movie
"The lasagna-loving house cat must leap into action when his midnight snack attack goes totally awry. Can Garfield pull off the ultimate dairy heist?"
2. Evil Dead Rise
"A young woman's reunion with her estranged sister becomes a blood-soaked fight for survival when an earthquake uncovers a flesh-possessing ancient evil."
3. Uglies
"In a futuristic society divided into Uglies and Pretties, where cosmetic surgery is mandatory, choosing to be yourself is the ultimate form of rebellion."
4. Rebel Ridge
"Small-town cops think Terry is an easy target when they seize the former Marine's life savings. They have no idea how far he's willing to go for justice."
5. His Three Daughters
"A trio of estranged sisters reunite at their dying father's New York City apartment in this 'bitingly funny and disarmingly honest' drama (The Atlantic)."
6. Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter
"'My daughter's case wasn't unsolved – it was uninvestigated.' In this true-crime documentary, a persistent mother takes matters into her own hands."
7. American Gangster
"Ambition and corruption clash in 1970s Harlem, where a charismatic drug kingpin rises to power and faces off with an u[right detective and deadly rivals."
8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Two plumbers from Brooklyn find themselves transported to a new world in this family film from the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise."
9. Trolls Band Together
"Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the 'funny and clever' third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times)."
10. Trolls
"When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embark on the adventure of a lifetime."
