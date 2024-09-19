Ready or Not Star Confirms She's "All In" on Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)

The horror comedy Ready or Not proved to be a major hit with genre audiences, which also offered star Samara Weaving her breakout role. The open-ended nature of the film's finale and the mythology teased at in the narrative have left fans wondering whether we could get a follow-up film that further explored this world. A sequel was announced earlier this year, and while it was assumed that Weaving would return, the actor confirmed she was "all in" on the upcoming project. While Ready or Not 2 doesn't yet have a release date, Weaving can next be seen in Azrael, which hits select theaters on September 27th and lands on Shudder on October 25th.

While speaking with ComicBook in support of Azrael and when asked about the status of the Ready or Not sequel, Weaving confirmed, "I'm all in. I think we're all in, I don't know. I think we're all in. I don't know if we've had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We've done the spit handshake, but we haven't cut each other's hands and rubbed our blood together."

As far as when the project could move forward, Weaving joked, "I've just gotten home, I need to make some calls."

The original movie starred Weaving as newlywed Grace who, on the night of her wedding, was forced to participate in a deadly game of hide and seek, with her in-laws hunting her down due to a supernatural tradition. The movie was directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who have since directed Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail. Adam Robitel has reportedly been tapped to direct the sequel.

Luckily for Grace, she survived the encounter, though her in-laws met their demise in massive explosions of blood. Back in 2019, Weaving teased that she thought authorities might not believe her when they came to investigate what had happened to the affluent family.

"I wonder what happens afterwards. Does she go to jail? Does she go to an asylum for psychiatric help? Does she inherit everything? I don't know," Weaving had revealed to ComicBook. "Or the police would say that she did it on purpose. I don't know ... Sitting in a jail cell for 90 minutes, just going insane."

As fans wait for updates on Ready or Not 2, they can check out another blood-soaked adventure in Azrael.

Azrael is described, "In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael (Samara Weaving) who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz."

Stay tuned for updates on the Ready or Not sequel. Azrael lands in select theaters on September 27th and on Shudder on October 25th.

