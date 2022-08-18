Peacock Debuts Trailer for Creepy True-Crime Series A Friend of the Family

When the documentary Abducted in Plain Sight debuted on Netflix in 2019, the traumatic experiences of the Broberg family captured the attention of audiences, igniting passionate discourse about the harrowing ordeal they suffered. That true-life occurrence is being brought to life for Peacock with A Friend of the Family, from showrunner Nick Antosca, which has just earned its first teaser. Featuring an all-star cast comprised of Anna Paquin (Flack), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Colin Hanks (The Offer), Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Hendrix Yancey (George & Tammy), and more, the new series aims to shed new light and perspectives on the kidnapping. Check out the teaser for A Friend of the Family below before it premieres on Peacock on October 6th.

A Friend of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family "friend." The Brobergs -- devoted to their faith, family, and community -- were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered -- and how they survived.

Jan Broberg herself served as a producer on the series, who shared the note, "I am Jan Broberg, and A Friend of the Family tells our family's story and my story. We were a loving, trusting, educated family. We were not stupid or careless. So how could this happen in our neighborhood, where we knew everyone, and everyone was a friend? The truth is that most predators are not strangers but people we know -- people who can build trust, create special friendships, and separate family members psychologically.

"As little girls, we talked and we listened around the dinner table every night. Mom and Dad were always there. We were so safe, so loved, so carefree. Then, in 1972, we met the nicest new family at church, with children who matched us in age. A deep friendship ensued. Over several years, our families did hundreds of activities together: church parties, family dinners, boating and snowmobile trips, sleepovers, game nights, movies, and barbecues. Then on a normal afternoon, the father kidnapped me -- and from age 12 to 16 I was sexually assaulted and severely brainwashed by this man who I trusted.

"This story will make you talk, shout, cry -- and it will make you angry. Good. The team of writers, actors, designers, directors, and producers led by Alex Hedlund, Eliza Hittman, and Nick Antosca have captured the heart of how good people can be manipulated and their children victimized. Our story is relatable because so many families have direct experience with this sort of abuse.

"I hope that our story will start conversations -- because secrets live in darkness and silence."

A Friend of the Family debuts on Peacock on October 6th.

