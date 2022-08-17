Vampire Academy Series Gets Full Trailer From Peacock

Based not only on its built-in and passionate fan base, but also previously underwhelming adaptations of the source material, the upcoming Vampire Academy TV series on Peacock is one of the most anticipated YA projects on the horizon, with the all-new series having earned its first full trailer. As if another take on the material wasn't exciting enough, the new series comes from Julie Plec, who already proved her talents in the realm of vampire lore with the massively popular Vampire Diaries TV series, with Plec having also enlisted Marguerite MacIntyre to be co-showrunner. Check out the full trailer for Vampire Academy below before it premieres on Peacock on September 15th.

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage "Strigoi" who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first.

The showrunners shared in a note, "Though we have loved Richelle Mead's wholly original book series since it came out 15 years ago, it has never been more timely. A brilliant exploration of an inherently unbalanced class-based society, with pampered Royals on one end, and a Guardian class whose sole purpose is to protect them on the other, as well as an ugly dynastic change on the horizon, it's a world teetering on the edge. And though set in an enclave (most) Humans are unaware of, it's a world that's all too recognizable."

Their statement continues, "Shot in a castle in Spain, filled with grandeur, palace intrigue, exciting fight sequences, and romance, at its heart VA is a story about the revolutionary power of friendship, particularly female friendship as we follow the extraordinary Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir, two young women on the brink of inheriting a world order they never questioned until now. And as they begin to see their world for what it is, not only do idols fall, but they realize even their own friendship isn't immune to the cruelties of the system they were born into. A hard truth with the power to tear them apart, or spark a revolution. As friends ourselves for almost two decades, we recognize the inimitable power of female friendship not only through life, love, and loss, but as a spur to urge each other to do better. Rose and Lissa believe they can make the world they want to see. We can't think of a better message to send out into the world."

Vampire Academy premieres on Peacock on September 14th.

