A Haunting in Venice Sneak Preview Screenings Announced

Kenneth Branagh's next Agatha Christie adaptation is set to hit theaters in mid-September, but for some select audiences who can't wait to see what mysteries A Haunting in Venice has to offer, they'll be able to catch a sneak preview screening in certain cities. The weekend before the film's official release, the film will be screening in select IMAX theaters across the country, while Alamo Drafthouse locations will also be delivering an immersive experience that offers photo ops and chances to dive even deeper into the film's mysteries. Early screenings of A Haunting in Venice will start on Saturday, September 9th before the film opens on September 15th.

Sneak preview screenings of A Haunting in Venice are as follows:

A Haunting in Venice: IMAX Special Screening Events – Saturday, September 9th

Five exclusive screening events will take place Saturday, September 9th and will feature a catered pre-reception with special photo ops and a collectible poster. IMAX theatre locations include AMC Kips Bay 15 (New York, New York), Universal Cinema AMC at Citywalk Hollywood (Los Angeles, California), AMC DINE-IN Studio 28 (Olathe, Kansas), Cinemark Lincoln Square (Bellevue, Washington), and Regal Hacienda Crossing (Dublin, California).

Alamo Murder Mystery Screenings of A Haunting in Venice – Saturday, September 9th

Five exclusive screening events will take place Saturday, September 9th and will feature an interactive murder-mystery experience where attendees will have the opportunity to solve a (fake) crime prior to the screenings. Alamo Drafthouse locations include Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles (Los Angeles, California), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mueller (Austin, Texas), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn, New York), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street (Washington, DC), and Alamo Drafthouse Chicago Wrigleyville (Chicago, Illinois).

A Haunting in Venice Early Access Screenings – Wednesday, September 13th

Over 100 early access screenings will take place Wednesday, September 13th in IMAX and premium formats and will feature exclusive luggage tag giveaways (while supplies last) and the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to Venice, Italy.



A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

A Haunting in Venice will land in theaters on September 15th.

