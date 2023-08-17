A Haunting in Venice Producer Addresses Future Agatha Christie Adaptations

The upcoming A Haunting in Venice marks the third Agatha Christie adaptation helmed by Kenneth Branagh after 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, and if producer James Prichard has any say, there are plenty of future installments on the horizon, so long as Branagh returns to direct. With both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile previously earning well-known live-action adaptations, A Haunting in Venice is expanding the big-screen landscape of Hercule Poirot films, and with the character having appeared in dozens of novels and short stories, there is an abundance of narratives that Branagh could look to for inspiration. A Haunting in Venice lands in theaters on September 15th.

"If Ken wants to do more, and Michael [Green] wants to write more, we'll certainly do another," Prichard shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar+. "There's a lot of material still to go, so we're not going to run out of inspiration."

Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express took in $352.8 million worldwide and has 60% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, while Death on the Nile took in $137.3 million and earned 62% positive reviews. Whatever the future holds for the franchise, getting future films will likely depend on both the critical and financial performance of Branagh's third Christie adaptation.

The film is described, "A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets."

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

The film stars Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

A Haunting in Venice hits theaters on September 15th.

