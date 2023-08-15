A Haunting in Venice Reveals Creepy New Featurette and Character Posters

The next big-screen outing of Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot, A Haunting in Venice, continues the tradition of offering up twisted mysteries leading to unexpected reveals, while also enlisting the help of an all-star cast. With the new film set to hit theaters in a month, an all-new featurette has been released that dives deeper into how the adventure came to life, while also showcasing the impressive ensemble who are joining the long-running series. Additionally, a batch of character posters highlights all of the key players in the upcoming experience. Check out the new featurette for A Haunting in Venice before it lands in theaters on September 15th.

The film is described, "A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets."

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

The film stars Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

Scroll down to see all the new A Haunting in Venice character posters.