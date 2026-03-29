A Horror Remake of an 84-Year-Old Disney Classic Is Finally Streaming on Peacock

Disney classics aren’t just for childhood nostalgia anymore. As characters and stories enter the public domain, the horrorification of Disney classics has been set in motion, transforming cherished childhood stories into slasher films and dark horror concepts. Following movies like The Mouse Trap and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a beloved 84-year-old Disney movie got a nightmarish reimagining in a 2025 horror film now streaming on Peacock.

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Bambi: The Reckoning, the fourth installment in the Twisted Childhood Universe, made its streaming debut on Peacock on March 27th. The movie is a horror reimagining of the 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods, which was made into the Disney classic in 1942. It reframes the iconic, traumatic loss of Bambi’s mother as a vengeful, grief-driven horror story about a mutated, vengeful deer who, following his mother’s death, goes on a murderous rampage, hunting a mother and son who become stranded in the woods after a car crash.

Bambi: The Reckoning Is the Best Entry in the Twisted Childhood Universe Yet

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The Twisted Childhood Universe’s efforts to revamp Disney classics as nightmare-inducing horror tales has led to a pretty negative reputation. The movies have largely been viewed as lazy cash grab efforts that rely too heavily on slasher cliches without bringing anything new to the table. Bambi: The Reckoning broke the mold to deliver the first fresh critic score in the franchise so far, the movie holding a 63% Tomatomater rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is almost 20 points higher than the next best, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II, at 47%.

Bambi: The Reckoning strengthens the Twisted Childhood Universe by shifting from simple slasher to a more narrative-driven eco-horror monster movie with substance. Considered more serious and mature than earlier TCU entries, the movie blends visceral creature-feature violence with profound grief and focuses on human trauma and nature’s revenge, portraying the titular deer as a mutated, rage-fueled deer seeking vengeance against humanity for its mother’s death. Bambi also features a pretty decent creature design, transforming the iconic deer into genuinely menacing being, and some gnarly practical gore and violent kills that fit the Poohniverse. While much of the TCU has been hit or miss, Bambi: The Reckoning has a clearer understanding of how to blend childhood nostalgia with visceral horror, and it’s a genuinely fun creature feature.

What’s New on Peacock?

Bambi: The Reckoning started streaming on Peacock following the arrival of dozens of other great films earlier in March. The largest wave of titles arrived on March 1st when fellow horror movies like Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th – Part III, and the majority of the Leprechaun franchise joined the NBCUniversal streamer alongside other titles such as Beekeeper, Death Race, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Throughout the month, Peacock has stocked other titles, with Fast X, Wicked: For Good, and The Wild Robot now also available on the streamer.

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