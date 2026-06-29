Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie Reveals Best Look Yet at the Zombies

Zach Cregger exploded onto the horror movie scene with his 2022 cult-hit Barbarian, and then catapulted to worldwide acclaim with his Oscar-winning 2025 film Weapons. Now, Cregger, one of the hottest directors in horror, is taking on one of the biggest franchises in the genre, Resident Evil. And not surprisingly, he’s doing it his own way.

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The first teaser trailer for Resident Evil (2026) certainly revealed the intense atmosphere and vibe that Zach Cregger has created for his adaptation, as well as showcasing his skill for creating iconic haunting imagery. Beyond that, however, we haven’t learned much about the plot or the characters, let alone getting a full look at the monsters that we’ll meet. That is, until today, as a new teaser image gives us a first look at Cregger’s take on one of Resident Evil‘s classic zombie monsters (aka the “Infected”).

First Look At Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Zombies Revealed

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“Zombie” may not be a term that purists (or Zach Cregger) want applied in this case. Resident Evil originally started as a zombie-horror game, but quickly evolved like the T-virus monsters it features. “The infected” has become the term the games use, and Cregger is all about that take on things.

“I wouldn’t call this a zombie movie… This movie doesn’t utilize zombies that much,” Cregger said in a previous interview. ” It’s much more focused on the weird-creature stuff than on the zombies. There are only really two scenes, maybe three actually, where there’s proper zombie stuff going on, and two of those three are in this trailer.”

The reasoning that Cregger expresses is clear: focusing on zombies in a Resident Evil movie is limiting the fun for freakish frights: “You have the opportunity for the T-virus to do all these fascinating things to the human body and the world around you, so to just limit it to zombies feels like a squandered opportunity, so I tried to vary it up,” Cregger said.

What is the New Resident Evil Movie About?

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In Empire‘s featured article on Resident Evil (2026), Cregger reiterates something that longtime fans of the Resident Evil franchise need to hear: this is a horror-thriller set in the universe of the games, rather than a direct adaptation or some kind of spinoff. “It’s really a Zach Cregger movie that just happens to be a Resident Evil movie.”

Not much is known about larger details of the plot; we do know is that actor Austin Abrams (Paper Towns, Weapons) plays a medical courier named Bryan, who happens to be making a delivery to the worst place imaginable: a city where Resident Evil‘s mutagen virus breaks out. And he is not at all equipped to handle it, leading to a desperate by-the-second bid for survival.

“The concept here is that we’re following an idiot,” Cregger explains. Not that he’s stupid, but he’s not your typical game character, with no combat skills whatsoever and completely inept at survival. Bryan is very much an everyman who happens to be burdened with this kind of sacred mission that’s going to take him into the heart of everything. It’s kind of like Frodo going into Mordor.”

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For Cregger, honoring the games means capturing their horror-thriller essence. Resident Evil became famous for plunging players into the middle of a zombie survival movie and challenging them to use limited resources and a lot of wits to survive (rather than shoot-em-up combat). Now the filmmaker who impressed with the demented chess-like turns of Barbarian and Weapons will make a Resident Evil movie feel like that gaming experience.

“It feels like one gigantic sequence,” he says. “Things pop off about five minutes in, and it basically stays like that until the end. What I love about the games is that you move from set-piece to set-piece. Every location has a unique challenge. So again, I’m borrowing from the games directly in that rhythm, where you’re just running through a gauntlet.”

There have been multiple teases from Cregger that he will be playing with the mythology of Resident Evil‘s T-virus and the kind of infected it creates. The teaser trailer is full of teaser images of insane-looking creatures like a ridiculously big, obese, hairless man squatting in a sewer, or a multi-body creature seen in a darkened doorway, which Cregger teases “changes and evolves over the course of the movie” as it constantly pursues Bryan.