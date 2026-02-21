Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in March 2026

We’re about to close the book on February and that means March is upon us. With the turning of the calendar page comes some other shifts as well. March brings with it the first signs of spring and for streaming subscribers, March also brings new movies and television shows on various favorite platforms. Now, Peacock has released their list of new titles for the upcoming month and it’s going to be a big one — especially for fans of all things Wizard of Oz.

Arriving on Peacock in March is Wicked: For Good along with its sing-along version, but that’s one brick in a yellow brick road of goodies for Oz fans. The streamer is also debuting It’s Dorothy!, a look at the cultural power of Dorothy Gale. There’s also a full-length commentary for Wicked: For Good from director Jon M Chu and things go even further with The Wiz also streaming in March.

Television fans also have plenty to look forward to with the return of Peacock original series Ted for its second season, as well as season 23 of Top Chef and plenty more. Want to see everything that Peacock has in store for March? Check out the full list below!

March 1

8 Mile

9

9 to 5

Argo

Beekeeper

The Big Lebowski

Blockers

The Boss

Burn After Reading

The Colour Room

Dallas Buyers Club

Death Becomes Her

Death on the Nile

Death Race

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

Erin Brockovich

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fight Club

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th – Part III

Fried Green Tomatoes

G.I. Jane

The Glass Castle

Hanna

Home

Identity Thief

The Intern

John Wick: Chapter 4

A League of Their Own

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In the Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Les Misérables

Licorice Pizza

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Megamind

Moonstruck

News of the World*

The Other Guys

Penguins of Madagascar

Promising Young Woman

Schindler’s List

Selena

Sonic the Hedgehog

Spotlight*

Steve Jobs

Taken

Ted

Ted 2

The Wiz

Woman in Gold

E! Live From the Red Carpet (E!)

Spirit, Season 1 (Comcast)

From Scratch, Season 6 – Streaming Premiere (Principal Media)

March 2

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 3

Top Chef, Season 23 – Premiere (Bravo)

March 4

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

March 5

One Chicago Crossover (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)

Ted, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes 30 Min (Peacock Original) It’s 1994, and senior year of high school is underway for Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, likable but awkward John Bennett. Together they live in a working-class Boston home with John’s parents (Matty and Susan) and cousin (Blaire). Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who sees himself as the unequivocal boss of the house and frequently clashes with his liberal niece. Susan is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family. Blaire is an outspoken college student who often finds herself at odds with her more traditional-minded relatives.

March 6

Ladies of London, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)

March 9

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Season 1 (A&E)

March 10

Taco Bell Más Live

March 11

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

March 12

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

March 13

It’s Dorothy! – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive) IT’S DOROTHY! delves deeply into the cultural relevance of the iconic Dorothy Gale, the heroine of L. Frank Baum’s 125-year-old classic, The Wizard of Oz. See the Film Indie Wire described as “energetic” and “engrossing”, directed by Jeffrey McHale (You Don’t Nomi); this joyous film embarks on an adventure in its own right, expertly weaving Dorothy’s journeys with those of the women that portrayed her from Judy Garland to Diana Ross to Ashanti to Shanice Shantay to Fairuza Balk, and the millions of people inspired by these performances including Rufus Wainwright, Lena Waite, John Waters, Amber Ruffin and Margaret Cho all of whom appear in the Film along with fantastic music and a mesmerizing mix of archival footage as it reveals why each of us has sometimes felt a little bit of Dorothy within.

March 14

Sumble, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

March 15

A Plan To Kill, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

E! Live From the Red Carpet – Oscars (E!)

Fast X

March 16

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Finale (Bravo)

March 19

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 20

Wicked: For Good – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive) The epic conclusion to the untold story of the witches of Oz begins. Elphaba, demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, fighting for the truth. Glinda, the symbol of Goodness, reigns in Emerald City. But when a girl from Kansas arrives, destiny is set in motion. The two must reunite, confront their past, and truly see each other to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good Sing-Along – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Wicked: For Good – Jon M Chu Commentary Version – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked

March 23

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 24

The Wild Robot

March 26

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 27

Bambi: The Reckoning – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive) After a mother and son get in a car wreck, they soon become hunted by Bambi, a mutated grief-stricken deer on a deadly rampage seeking revenge for the death of his mother.

March 29

The People vs. Michael Jackson, Season 1 (A&E)

March 30

Married to Medicine, Season 12 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 31

Come Play

Django Unchained

Draft Day

Hellboy

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Reservoir Dogs

Robin Hood (2018)

Silver Linings Playbook

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 23 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral



