Abigail Coming to Home Video With Extended and Deleted Scenes

One of the more crowd-pleasing genre films of the year is Abigail, and while you might not be enjoying it with the same size crowd as those found in theaters, the movie is headed to home video in the coming weeks with a variety of special features. Coming from filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who previously delivered projects like Scream and Ready or Not, there are lots of hidden details and Easter eggs that audiences will truly be able to savor with the movie's debut on physical media. Abigail hits Digital HD on June 25th and hits Blu-ray and DVD on July 9th.

In Abigail, after a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl.

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

Blood Bath – Soak up the slaughter alongside the cast and crew with this dive into the deep end of Abigail's body pits, where practical FX reign supreme and there's no such thing as too much blood.

Hunters to Hunted – Get up close and personal with Abigail's abductors as the cast divulges the details behind how they got into character to collectively create a unique crew of criminals.

Becoming a Ballerina Vampire – Abigail actor Alisha Weir, choreographer Belinda Murphy, and more members of the creative team take up the task of transforming a seemingly sweet little girl into a vicious vampire.

Directing Duo Matt & Tyler – Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett lead this look at the actors, ideas, and environment they put together to create a set that's fun while still being fearsome.

Feature Commentary with Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and Editor Michael P. Shawyer



While the home video release includes extended and deleted scenes, these sequences likely don't drastically alter the experience, despite some reports claiming that the directing duo filmed two dramatically different takes of each scene, one that would heighten the terror and one that would heighten the comedy.

"I do think that you could cut any scene in any of our movies in one of those very narrow lanes, and I think it's our job to figure out how to make those things intersect and play well together," Gillett previously shared with ComicBook about finding the balance between comedy and horror. "So I don't think it's necessarily that there's a comedy version or a straight horror version filmed. It's that what we film, it's a big enough net that it catches all of that stuff and that you can tailor the movie very simply into either of those tones. I think that what's fun to us is finding a way to mix them and make that mix something that's very unexpected and surprising. So it's sort of true, but also, I think it's really just about how we calibrate what the movie is in the edit. It's not like, 'Hey, we're going to do the funny take, but then we're going to do the serious take.' Those flavors are just very alive in everything, and it's really just about being selective."

