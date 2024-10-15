Alfred Hitchcock 4K Blu-ray Set Includes 6 Films and a Deluxe Book

Alfred Hitchcock The Iconic Film Collection

Fans of classic movies / horror have a new limited edition 4K Blu-ray box set to covet that includes six of Alfred Hitchcock’s best films packaged together for the first time. The lineup includes Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho and The Birds along with over 15 hours of bonus features. To top it all off, the discs come in a deluxe, 38-page coffee table-style book with storyboards, sketches, rare photos, and exclusive artwork from Tristan Eaton.

At the time of writing, the Alfred Hitchcock 4K Blu-ray set is available to pre-order here at GRUV with a 20% discount when you use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout. That will bring the price down to $104, which isn’t bad for such a fantastic collection. Granted, you could save some money by picking up the films in 4K individually or as part of previously released sets here on Amazon, but they’re not going to look as good on your shelf as this set does. Note that will arrive on November 26th, so if you know someone that would love this as a holiday gift, consider grabbing it before they disappear for good. The special features in the set include the following:

REAR WINDOW (1954):

Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary

A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes

Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of the Master

Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock

Hitchcock/Truffaut

Masters of Cinema

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Re-release Trailer Narrated by James Stewart

Feature Commentary with John Fawell, Author of Hitchcock’s Rear Window: the Well Made Film

TO CATCH A THIEF (1955):

Filmmaker Focus: Leonard Maltin on To Catch a Thief

Behind the Gates: Cary Grant and Grace Kelly (2009)

Commentary by Dr. Drew Casper, Hitchcock Film Historian, and more!

VERTIGO (1958):

Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life of Hitchcock’s Masterpiece

Partners in Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators

Foreign Censorship Ending

Hitchcock/Truffaut

Feature Commentary with Film Director William Friedkin

Theatrical Trailer

Restoration Theatrical Trailer

100 Years of Universal: The Lew Wasserman Era

NORTH BY NORTHWEST (1959):

North by Northwest: Cinematography, Score, and the Art of the Edit

Destination Hitchcock: The Making of North by Northwest

The Master’s Touch: Hitchcock’s Signature Style

North by Northwest: One for the Ages

A Guided Tour with Alfred Hitchcock

Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman

PSYCHO (1960):

Psycho Uncut

The extended version of the movie as seen in theaters in 1960 is exactly as intended by Alfred Hitchcock.

The Making of Psycho

Psycho Sound

In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy

Hitchcock/Truffaut

Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho

The Shower Scene: With and Without Music

The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass

The Psycho Archives

Posters and Psycho Ads

Lobby Cards

Behind-the-Scenes Photographs

Production Photographs

Psycho Theatrical Trailers

Psycho Re-release Trailers

Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of “Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho”

The BIRDS (1963)