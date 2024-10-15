Alfred Hitchcock 4K Blu-ray Set Includes 6 Films and a Deluxe Book

Fans of classic movies / horror have a new limited edition 4K Blu-ray box set to covet that includes six of Alfred Hitchcock’s best films packaged together for the first time. The lineup includes Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho and The Birds along with over 15 hours of bonus features. To top it all off, the discs come in a deluxe, 38-page coffee table-style book with storyboards, sketches, rare photos, and exclusive artwork from Tristan Eaton.
At the time of writing, the Alfred Hitchcock 4K Blu-ray set is available to pre-order here at GRUV with a 20% discount when you use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout. That will bring the price down to $104, which isn’t bad for such a fantastic collection. Granted, you could save some money by picking up the films in 4K individually or as part of previously released sets here on Amazon, but they’re not going to look as good on your shelf as this set does. Note that will arrive on November 26th, so if you know someone that would love this as a holiday gift, consider grabbing it before they disappear for good. The special features in the set include the following:
REAR WINDOW (1954):
- Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary
- A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes
- Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of the Master
- Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Masters of Cinema
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
- Re-release Trailer Narrated by James Stewart
- Feature Commentary with John Fawell, Author of Hitchcock’s Rear Window: the Well Made Film
TO CATCH A THIEF (1955):
- Filmmaker Focus: Leonard Maltin on To Catch a Thief
- Behind the Gates: Cary Grant and Grace Kelly (2009)
- Commentary by Dr. Drew Casper, Hitchcock Film Historian, and more!
VERTIGO (1958):
- Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life of Hitchcock’s Masterpiece
- Partners in Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators
- Foreign Censorship Ending
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Feature Commentary with Film Director William Friedkin
- Theatrical Trailer
- Restoration Theatrical Trailer
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lew Wasserman Era
NORTH BY NORTHWEST (1959):
- North by Northwest: Cinematography, Score, and the Art of the Edit
- Destination Hitchcock: The Making of North by Northwest
- The Master’s Touch: Hitchcock’s Signature Style
- North by Northwest: One for the Ages
- A Guided Tour with Alfred Hitchcock
- Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman
PSYCHO (1960):
- Psycho Uncut
- The extended version of the movie as seen in theaters in 1960 is exactly as intended by Alfred Hitchcock.
- The Making of Psycho
- Psycho Sound
- In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho
- The Shower Scene: With and Without Music
- The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass
- The Psycho Archives
- Posters and Psycho Ads
- Lobby Cards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Production Photographs
- Psycho Theatrical Trailers
- Psycho Re-release Trailers
- Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of “Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho”
The BIRDS (1963)
- The Birds: Hitchcock’s Monster Movie
- All About The Birds
- Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test
- Deleted Scenes
- The Original Ending
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)
- Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)
- Theatrical Trailer
- 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lot