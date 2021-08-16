Alien 5 Filmmaker Doubts His Story Will Be Released in the Future

✖

District 9 filmmaker Neill Blomkamp started teasing his ideas for an Alien sequel with Sigourney Weaver years ago, but when original director Ridley Scott returned to the series for Alien: Covenant, in addition to The Walt Disney Company purchasing the franchise along with acquiring 20th Century Fox, the momentum for the film was entirely halted, with Blomkamp doubting his story could be released in any sort of official capacity. Disney is, however, developing an Alien TV series for Hulu, so there is still some life in the franchise, with Blomkamp not ruling out the project being revived ever, even if it's unlikely. Blomkamp's latest film, Demonic, hits theaters and On Demand on August 20th.

When asked if the project could come back to life in the future, Blomkamp confirmed with ComicBook.com, "No, would be my guess. I would say nothing will come out. But, who knows? At this present moment, I would say it's just dead."

In the years since the project was first teased, concept art and various hints at the overall storyline have been revealed, only for a number of conflicting reports from the studio and Scott to emerge that refuted claims about how official the project actually was. Understandably, the experience soured Blomkamp on the experience of working for a studio, but he wouldn't necessarily shoot down the hopes of diving into a major franchise at some point in the future, depending on the property.

"I think the answer would be a mixture of both things, meaning it has turned me off and I am weary of huge IP that's owned and controlled by corporate interests, but I simultaneously, if some awesome studio came to me some awesome piece of existing IP, I would be a fool to not look at what, at least, it was," Blomkamp confirmed of corporate collaboration. "It's like, going in weary would be the way that I would look at it. My instinct is to just keep working on my own stuff, basically, but if someone came to me with something awesome, I would definitely look at it."

In his new film Demonic, "A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Alien franchise. Demonic hits theaters and On Demand on August 20th.

